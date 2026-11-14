Gold prices slide for fourth straight day, shedding Tk 9,331 per Bhori

Gold prices in Bangladesh have fallen by another Tk 2,216 per Bhori, taking the four-day decline to Tk 9,331.

The price of 22-carat gold now stands at Tk 217,592 per Bhori, according to the Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS).

The revised rates took effect nationwide at 10am on Saturday. Prices of other grades were also cut, while silver remained unchanged.

The latest reduction follows three increases totalling Tk 12,072 over four days, which pushed the 22-carat rate to Tk 229,664 on Nov 5.

The price was then cut five times over eight days, bringing the cumulative reduction to Tk 12,072.

Under the new rates, hallmarked 21-carat gold costs Tk 207,794 per Bhori, 18-carat gold Tk 178,459 and traditional-method gold Tk 145,800. Their prices fell by Tk 2,100, Tk 1,808 and Tk 1,516 in a day.

BAJUS said the reduction followed a fall in the price of pure gold in the local market.

Gold had reached a record Tk 286,001 per Bhori in Bangladesh on Jan 29, when international prices topped $5,500 an ounce. Spot gold peaked at $5,591.61 that day.

International prices have since fluctuated. After dropping below $4,000 an ounce on Oct 30, gold recovered before losing nearly 3 percent on Tuesday. It rebounded the following day.

Reuters reported on Friday that gold edged higher after US inflation data came in close to expectations, easing concerns about further interest-rate increases. But a sharp fall on Thursday had dragged prices to their lowest in more than a year, leaving the metal on course for a weekly decline.

At 2:05pm US local time on Friday, spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $3,879.71 an ounce, after reaching an intraday high of $3,922.97.

BAJUS kept silver prices unchanged. Hallmarked 22-carat silver sells for Tk 300 per gram, or Tk 3,499 per Bhori.