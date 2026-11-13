Gold sheds nearly Tk 10,000 per Bhori in a week

Gold prices have fallen again in Bangladesh, with the price of 22-carat gold dropping by nearly Tk 10,000 per Bhori over the past week following another cut by the Bangladesh Jewellers' Association (BAJUS).

BAJUS reduced the price of the best-quality gold by Tk 2,158 per Bhori on Friday, bringing the total decline to Tk 9,856 across four rounds of cuts.

Under the new rates, effective from 10am, 22-carat gold sells for Tk 219,808 per Bhori across the country.

BAJUS has also lowered prices for other grades of gold but kept silver rates unchanged.

After three increases totalling Tk 12,072 over four days, 22-carat gold reached Tk 229,664 per Bhori on Nov 5.

It has since shed Tk 9,856 in four rounds of cuts, including Tk 7,115 over the past three days.

On Jan 29, the price of 22-carat gold hit a record Tk 286,001 per Bhori in the local market. Prices have fluctuated since then.

How Much Gold Costs

A gram of hallmarked 22-carat gold now sells for Tk 18,845, equivalent to Tk 219,808 per Bhori.

A Bhori of 21-carat gold costs Tk 209,894, while 18-carat gold sells for Tk 180,267 and traditional-method gold for Tk 147,316.

Before the latest revision, 22-carat gold cost Tk 221,966 per Bhori, 21-carat Tk 211,993, 18-carat Tk 182,075 and traditional-method gold Tk 148,774.

The latest cut reduces the price of 21-carat gold by Tk 2,099 per Bhori, 18-carat by Tk 1,808 and traditional-method gold by Tk 1,458.

BAJUS said the price of bullion, or Tejabi gold, had fallen in the local market, prompting the revision after an assessment of overall market conditions.

Global Market

Gold topped $5,500 an ounce on Jan 29, setting a record. Spot gold touched $5,591.61 that day before settling at $5,538.69.

Bangladesh's 22-carat gold price also reached its record high of Tk 286,001 per Bhori on the same day, tracking the global rally.

International prices have fluctuated since then. Spot gold fell below $4,000 an ounce on Oct 30 and recovered slightly before coming under renewed pressure.

Gold rebounded on Friday after falling to its lowest level in more than a year on Thursday, Reuters reported, as bargain-hunting and anticipation of US inflation data supported prices.

By 11:18am Bangladesh time on Friday, spot gold had risen 1.1 percent to $3,918.59 an ounce, although it remained 3.6 percent lower for the week.

Silver Price

BAJUS has kept silver prices unchanged despite the decline in gold.

Hallmarked 22-carat silver sells for Tk 300 per gram, equivalent to Tk 3,499 per Bhori.