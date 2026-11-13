Case filed against Chhatra League, Jubo League activists over fire at MP Nusrat's home

A case alleging attempted murder has been filed over a fire at the home of Nusrat Tabassum, a reserved-seat member of parliament and joint convenor of the National Citizen Party (NCP), in Kushtia's Daulatpur.

The case names eight leaders and accuses district and Daulatpur Upazila-level leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Chhatra League, Jubo League and Swechchhasebak League, all banned affiliates of the Awami League.

Kushtia's Additional Superintendent of Police Faisal Mahmud said Nusrat filed the case with Daulatpur Police Station on Thursday night.

Those named in the complaint are Kushtia district Chhatra League President Mir Ahsanul Islam Abhi and General Secretary Pantha Shahariar Arpan; Daulatpur Upazila Chhatra League President Ashik Shikder and Joint Convenor Md Ridoy; Kushtia district Awami Jubo League President Mir Saiful and General Secretary Harun Or Rashid; and Daulatpur Upazila Swechchhasebak League President Md Mominur Rahman Mohon and General Secretary Shariful Islam.

"The MP submitted a complaint naming eight people and accusing another 25 to 30 unidentified individuals. The complaint has been formally registered," Faisal said.

The fire broke out at Nusrat's family home in the wee hours of Thursday. Five rooms of the tin-roofed house were burnt, along with two goats.

At a press conference at her home on Thursday afternoon, Nusrat alleged that the fire had been caused by a petrol bomb attack carried out by her political opponents.

However, police and firefighters found no evidence of petrol bombs or explosives at the scene. The electricity department also ruled out the possibility of an electrical short circuit.

The Fire Service's preliminary assessment suggests that someone may have deliberately set fire to the house because of a "pre-existing dispute".