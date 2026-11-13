November 13, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Tree trimming, maintenance to plunge parts of Rangpur into 7.5-hour blackout

Electricity supply will stay off from 8am to 12:30pm, then from 2pm to 5pm

Tree trimming, maintenance to plunge parts of Rangpur into 7.5-hour blackout

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 13 Nov 2026, 11:55 AM

Updated : 13 Nov 2026, 11:55 AM

Electricity supply has been scheduled for suspension for seven and a half hours across several neighbourhoods of Rangpur city due to emergency maintenance and tree trimming along power lines.

Northern Electricity Supply PLC (NESCO) announced that power under the 11kV Ashratpur feeder will remain off on Friday in two spells -- from 8am to 12:30pm and from 2pm to 5pm.

Crews will prune branches and carry out maintenance in areas along the feeder, including Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC), Chawkbazar, Dhakaiyapara, Salamer Mor, Kamarer Mor, Siddique Memorial, VIP Shahadat, Tajhat Mollapara, Dimla, Kanun Ghotla, Chiniapara, Parker Mor and the area around Shaheed Abu Sayed Chattar.

NESCO says it will restore power promptly if the work wraps up ahead of schedule. It has apologised to customers for the temporary inconvenience.

Related Stories
November 5, 2026
November 5, 2026
One dies as bus hits parked dump truck in Rangpur
One dies as bus hits parked dump truck in Rangpur
PM visits Rangpur temple during Durga Puja
PM visits Rangpur temple during Durga Puja
Plant a tree on your birthday: Tarique
Plant a tree on your birthday: Tarique
Read More
MP Nusrat files attempted murder case over Kushtia house fire
MP Nusrat files attempted murder case over Kushtia house fire
Delhi overtakes Lahore as world&#039;s most polluted city
Delhi overtakes Lahore as world's most polluted city
Parts of Rangpur face 7.5-hour power cut
Parts of Rangpur face 7.5-hour power cut
Cyclone threat looms over Bay
Cyclone threat looms over Bay
Read More
Opinion

Md Hasnain

Save the soil, save the nation
Md Hasnain

Mahmud Bin Morshad

Why Turkiye, Pakistan will not fight Saudi’s war
Mahmud Bin Morshad

Mohammad Rabiul Alam

The need for a strong data privacy culture
Mohammad Rabiul Alam

Sabir Mustafa

Iran war in focus as Trump suffers midterm debacle
Sabir Mustafa
Read More