Tree trimming, maintenance to plunge parts of Rangpur into 7.5-hour blackout

Electricity supply has been scheduled for suspension for seven and a half hours across several neighbourhoods of Rangpur city due to emergency maintenance and tree trimming along power lines.

Northern Electricity Supply PLC (NESCO) announced that power under the 11kV Ashratpur feeder will remain off on Friday in two spells -- from 8am to 12:30pm and from 2pm to 5pm.

Crews will prune branches and carry out maintenance in areas along the feeder, including Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC), Chawkbazar, Dhakaiyapara, Salamer Mor, Kamarer Mor, Siddique Memorial, VIP Shahadat, Tajhat Mollapara, Dimla, Kanun Ghotla, Chiniapara, Parker Mor and the area around Shaheed Abu Sayed Chattar.

NESCO says it will restore power promptly if the work wraps up ahead of schedule. It has apologised to customers for the temporary inconvenience.