Plant a tree on your birthday, Tarique tells students

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has urged students to mark their birthdays by planting trees, saying greater greenery could help make Dhaka cooler and more liveable.

He made the call during a visit to RAJUK Uttara Model College on Saturday, where he spoke about the loss of trees and open spaces in the capital.

"The prime minister encouraged students to plant a tree on their own birthday or that of a sibling or grandparent," Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Shiplu said.

"It could be at home, at school or at your village home. As the trees grow, you will grow too."

Recalling his childhood, Tarique said Dhaka once had far more trees and open spaces, many of which had since given way to multistorey buildings.

He said the decline in greenery had contributed to the city's rising temperatures.

"The more trees we have, the more freely we can breathe. I really like the rustling sound of leaves," the prime minister said.

"If we all plant trees together, we can also help bring down the city's temperature somewhat."

Tarique visited the college as part of a tour of hospitals and educational institutions across Dhaka to assess dengue prevention measures and cleanliness.