October 09, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Tarique holds talks to bring order to Dhaka's public transport

Ministers, top officials and the police chief join the discussion at the Secretariat

Tarique holds talks to bring order to Dhaka&#039;s public transport

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 08 Oct 2026, 03:40 PM

Updated : 08 Oct 2026, 03:40 PM

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has held a meeting to find ways to restore discipline to Dhaka's public transport situation.

The discussion took place at the Cabinet Division conference room in the Secretariat on Thursday morning, according to his Deputy Press Secretary Jahidul Islam Rony.

The session focused on evaluating the capital's public transport management, improving road safety protocols and tackling prevailing transit disarray, with the premier issuing a series of directives, Rony said.

The meeting sought actionable remedies to untangle traffic congestion and establish operational discipline on city roads, he added.

Road Transport Shaikh Rabiul Alam, State Minister Habibur Rashid, Local Government State Minister Mir Shahe Alam, Cabinet Secretary ABM Abdul Sattar, Local Government Secretary Shahidul Hassan, Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority Executive Director Mohammad Moshiur Rahman, Road Transport and Highways Division Secretary Md Ziaul Haque and Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mosleh Uddin Ahmed were among those present.

Related Stories
PM expects ‘visible progress’ on Inner Circular Ring Road
PM expects ‘visible progress’ on Inner Circular Ring Road
PM on the way to Feni
PM on the way to Feni
Bus fares rise by Tk 0.17 per kilometre
Bus fares rise by Tk 0.17 per kilometre
Ex-Ctg MP Mahfuzur Rahman arrested in Dhaka
Ex-Ctg MP Mahfuzur Rahman arrested in Dhaka
Read More
US officials defend ICE shooting of New York man
US officials defend ICE shooting of New York man
US sanctions ICC after Nobel win
US sanctions ICC after Nobel win
Autumn rain cools Bangladesh, but winter chill still far off
Autumn rain cools Bangladesh, but winter chill still far off
India readies thousands of security forces for Delhi protest
India readies thousands of security forces for Delhi protest
Read More
Opinion

Shahed Alam

Can high spectrum price ensure an inclusive digital future?
Shahed Alam

Jamie McGeever

Can Wall Street keep partying while bond markets burn?
Jamie McGeever

Debarati Guha

The friend who crossed borders for me
Debarati Guha

Manishi Raychaudhuri

India-China thaw faces major economic tests
Manishi Raychaudhuri
Read More