Tarique holds talks to bring order to Dhaka's public transport

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has held a meeting to find ways to restore discipline to Dhaka's public transport situation.

The discussion took place at the Cabinet Division conference room in the Secretariat on Thursday morning, according to his Deputy Press Secretary Jahidul Islam Rony.

The session focused on evaluating the capital's public transport management, improving road safety protocols and tackling prevailing transit disarray, with the premier issuing a series of directives, Rony said.

The meeting sought actionable remedies to untangle traffic congestion and establish operational discipline on city roads, he added.

Road Transport Shaikh Rabiul Alam, State Minister Habibur Rashid, Local Government State Minister Mir Shahe Alam, Cabinet Secretary ABM Abdul Sattar, Local Government Secretary Shahidul Hassan, Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority Executive Director Mohammad Moshiur Rahman, Road Transport and Highways Division Secretary Md Ziaul Haque and Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mosleh Uddin Ahmed were among those present.