Despite overnight tensions regarding programmes announced by the banned Awami League, life in Dhaka was proceeding largely as normal on Thursday morning.

However, there were fewer public transport vehicles on the road. As schools and colleges remained open, many people were struggling with their morning commutes.

A series of sabotage incidents earlier in the week, along with arson attacks on Wednesday night, had fuelled considerable anxiety before Thursday.

Although the political situation remains tense, Dhaka woke up to chilly and hazy weather on Thursday morning, with light rain reported in some areas. The fourth day of Hemanta, the late autumn season in the Bengali calendar, brought a noticeable chill to the capital.

A visit to several areas of Dhaka on Thursday morning, including Mohammadpur, Dhanmondi, Manik Mia Avenue, Farmgate, Bijoy Sarani and Mohakhali, found fewer public transport vehicles on the road, particularly buses.

While office buses were running, almost no public buses were plying their regular routes.

The metro rail, however, was running as usual. Additional police personnel were deployed beneath metro rail stations. Police checkpoints were also set up at various locations across the capital, including Manik Mia Avenue and Farmgate.

Police had called in bus owners the previous day and urged them to exercise extra caution.

A bus owner in Mirpur, requesting anonymity, said police had instructed them on Wednesday not to operate buses after 6pm.

"We kept our vehicles parked where they usually stay at night, and our staff guarded them throughout the night," he said.

Explaining why they had not put buses on the roads on Thursday morning, the owner said: "Their main target is our vehicles. What have we done wrong? Because of these concerns, we did not operate buses in the morning. However, we are hoping that if the situation improves, everyone will put their vehicles on the road around 10am or 11am."

Meanwhile, all educational institutions in Dhaka remained open despite the reduced bus services. Many schools were also holding annual examinations, making attendance difficult to avoid.

Mohammad Alam travelled from Malibagh to Dhanmondi with his two daughters early on Thursday morning.

Both girls are primary-level students at Nalonda School near Dhanmondi Road 27.

"We brought the children to school this morning. We travelled by bus and a three-wheeler. There seemed to be fewer public transport vehicles on the roads. We did not encounter any trouble along the way," he said.

Some students at the school did not attend classes.

Since the morning, battery rickshaws and three-wheelers have made up much of the traffic on Dhaka's streets. Police were not stopping battery rickshaws from using major roads.

At the Gabtoli inter-district bus terminal in Dhaka, overnight coaches had arrived in the capital as scheduled. However, daytime trips were seeing fewer passengers, said Md Iqbal, counter manager of Shyamoli Paribahan at Gabtoli.

"Passenger numbers are low today, so there may be fewer trips. Besides, Thursdays generally see fewer passengers in the morning, while the evening is usually very crowded," he said.

An owner of a bus operated by Shoukhin Paribahan, which runs services to Mymensingh from the the Mohakhali bus terminal, said the company's vehicles had been unable to reach Dhaka on Wednesday due to workers' protests in Gazipur.

"The situation today will depend on how things unfold. Otherwise, there are no problems in Mohakhali," he said

Many people remained concerned about whether buses would run on Thursday, particularly as a bank recruitment examination is scheduled to be held in Dhaka on Friday.

On a Facebook group called “Buses of Mymensingh Division”, several jobseekers were seen urging bus operators to keep their services running in response to a post announcing the suspension of bus operations.

Commenting on the post, a user named Mofakhkharul Islam Bhuiyan Titu wrote: "Thousands of job aspirants, brothers and sisters, have a bank examination on Friday. I want to travel to Dhaka from Mymensingh on Thursday. Please let us know whether United and Soukhin buses will operate."

Another user, Seema Ghosh, wrote: "I have an exam on Friday. How am I supposed to get there?"

Bus owners, however, said services for the greater Mymensingh region would operate if there were no disruptions in Gazipur.

The Awami League, whose activities are banned, announced through social media that it would observe a week-long programme. Thursday, the final day of the programme, has been declared a lockdown day by the party.

Some of its leaders and activists have staged flash processions in different parts of the country. Allegations of road blockades, attacks, vandalism and arson have also been levelled against Awami League activists.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman blamed former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who is currently in India, and her party, the Awami League, for acts of sabotage in different parts of the country, including Tungipara in Gopalganj.

He said in parliament:

"The fugitive leader of this ‘criminal party’ has instructed her criminals to set fire to the homes of democratic citizens, which everyone knows. Through social media, the entire nation has come to know about this. She has also instructed them to prepare lists of people to be killed for being democratic citizens."