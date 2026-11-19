Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on way to Lalmonirhat

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is on his way to Lalmonirhat.

He left Tejgaon Airport by helicopter for Lalmonirhat at 9:17am on Thursday, Prime Minister’s Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Ruman said.

“The honourable Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will attend three programmes and return to Dhaka in the afternoon,” he said.

The prime minister’s scheduled engagements include attending the first National Aero-Genius Competition, organised by Aviation and Aerospace University Bangladesh in Lalmonirhat, as the chief guest, and visiting the university campus.

He is also scheduled to inaugurate the re-excavation of the Mahendranagar drainage canal in the Sadar Upazila, hold an exchange of views with local beneficiaries, and attend a programme titled “Alokito Lalmonirhat” at the district’s Collectorate ground.

Tarique visited Lalmonirhat 22 years ago as a BNP leader. This is his first visit to the district as prime minister.