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Tarique returns home after climate summit in Turkiye

Climate finance, international cooperation, and bilateral ties dominate discussions during the three-day visit

Tarique returns home after climate summit in Turkiye

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 13 Nov 2026, 09:45 AM

Updated : 13 Nov 2026, 09:45 AM

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has returned to Bangladesh after attending the United Nations climate change conference COP31 in Turkiye’s Antalya.

He arrived in Dhaka early Friday with his wife Zubaida Rahman and other members of the delegation, wrapping up a three-day visit.

The Turkish Airlines flight carrying the prime minister, his wife and entourage landed at Shahjalal International Airport at 5:40am.

Tarique and his delegation had departed Antalya Airport at 4:30pm local time on Thursday aboard a Turkish Airlines flight.

After a stopover at Istanbul Airport, they left for Dhaka on another Turkish Airlines flight around 8:30pm local time.

Turkish foreign ministry official Subutay Yuksel saw the prime minister off at Antalya Airport.

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Tarique arrived in Antalya on Tuesday for the three-day visit. Alongside attending COP31, he held bilateral meetings and courtesy calls with heads of state and government from several countries and senior representatives of international organisations.

He also toured the Bangladesh Pavilion and an exhibition of eco-friendly jute products at the Green Zone.

The trip centred on tackling the impact of climate change, climate finance, international cooperation and strengthening Bangladesh’s bilateral ties.

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