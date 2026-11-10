November 10, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

PM Tarique departs for Antalya to attend COP31

He is scheduled to deliver a speech highlighting Bangladesh's position in the plenary session at the climate summit on Thursday

PM Tarique departs for Antalya to attend COP31

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 10 Nov 2026, 10:14 AM

Updated : 10 Nov 2026, 10:14 AM

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, accompanied by his wife Zubaida Rahman, has left for Turkiye’s Antalya to attend the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31).

A Turkish Airlines flight carrying the premier departed Dhaka’s Shahjalal International Airport around 7:30am on Tuesday, according to his Deputy Press Secretary Mostafa Zulfiquar Hasan.

“The prime minister has embarked on a three-day official visit to Antalya for the COP31 summit, where he will address the assembly,” he said, adding that the delegation is scheduled to land in Antalya at 4:30pm following a transit stop in Istanbul.

Image

Tarique will attend the summit proceedings on Wednesday, a day after his arrival, and conduct bilateral meetings with several world leaders on the sidelines of the conference.

He is scheduled to return home on Friday, Hasan said.

Briefing reporters on Monday, Foreign Secretary Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury said Tarique will deliver a speech highlighting Bangladesh's position in the plenary session on the last day of the three-day visit from Nov 10-12.

He said that Tarique is also likely to meet with Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his visit.

"The prime minister has confirmed meetings with the prime minister of Australia, the president of Uzbekistan, and the vice president of China. In addition, meetings with the UK foreign secretary and the administrator of UNDP (United Nations Development Programme) are also scheduled," he added.

Related Stories
6 hospitals planned for workers: PM
6 hospitals planned for workers: PM
PM to leave for COP31 on Tuesday
PM to leave for COP31 on Tuesday
Nov 7 is Bangladesh's 'Magna Carta': Tarique
Nov 7 is Bangladesh&#039;s &#039;Magna Carta&#039;: Tarique
How teachers are reshaping classrooms for AI
How teachers are reshaping classrooms for AI
Read More
Who is Nvidia-linked tycoon Alice Huang?
Who is Nvidia-linked tycoon Alice Huang?
34 BGB platoons deployed in Dhaka, Gazipur, Narayanganj
34 BGB platoons deployed in Dhaka, Gazipur, Narayanganj
Bangladeshi pleads guilty to migrant smuggling in US
Bangladeshi pleads guilty to migrant smuggling in US
Wall St jumps as oil slide cools inflation worries
Wall St jumps as oil slide cools inflation worries
Read More
Opinion

Mohammad Rabiul Alam

The need for a strong data privacy culture
Mohammad Rabiul Alam

Sabir Mustafa

Iran war in focus as Trump suffers midterm debacle
Sabir Mustafa

Reuters

Midterm trouncing underscores inflation’s political poison
Reuters

Ron Bousso

West Asia to pay for Trump's midterm rout
Ron Bousso
Read More