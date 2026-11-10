PM Tarique departs for Antalya to attend COP31

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, accompanied by his wife Zubaida Rahman, has left for Turkiye’s Antalya to attend the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31).

A Turkish Airlines flight carrying the premier departed Dhaka’s Shahjalal International Airport around 7:30am on Tuesday, according to his Deputy Press Secretary Mostafa Zulfiquar Hasan.

“The prime minister has embarked on a three-day official visit to Antalya for the COP31 summit, where he will address the assembly,” he said, adding that the delegation is scheduled to land in Antalya at 4:30pm following a transit stop in Istanbul.

Tarique will attend the summit proceedings on Wednesday, a day after his arrival, and conduct bilateral meetings with several world leaders on the sidelines of the conference.

He is scheduled to return home on Friday, Hasan said.

Briefing reporters on Monday, Foreign Secretary Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury said Tarique will deliver a speech highlighting Bangladesh's position in the plenary session on the last day of the three-day visit from Nov 10-12.

He said that Tarique is also likely to meet with Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his visit.

"The prime minister has confirmed meetings with the prime minister of Australia, the president of Uzbekistan, and the vice president of China. In addition, meetings with the UK foreign secretary and the administrator of UNDP (United Nations Development Programme) are also scheduled," he added.