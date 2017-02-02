Faizur Rahman Chowdhury

Secy Faizur loses telecom

Secretary Hedayetullah Mamoon gets the charge of finance in a major reshuffle

1 killed in Banshkhali clashes

Teacher Shyamal loses police protection

Other Top Stories

President will follow panel, citizens hope
Book fair begins
Bangladesh to expand ties with Palestine
Rohingya camp shift on humanitarian grounds
Palestinian president
in Dhaka
Arafat Sunny now sued
for domestic violence
Ragib Ali fraud verdict Thursday
Liton, Shafiul return
India unveils budget for recovery
Man to die for schoolgirl murder

Spotlight

Suspect held months before ‘arrest from hideout’

Ashfaque-e Azam Appel is an IT expert who provided technical support to JMB, according to RAB

Contact-For-Advertisement
opinion

‘When poets are jumping frogs’

A poet learns from life, Anisur Rahman writes

Technology
The Apple logo is seen on the facade of the new Apple Store in Paris, France, Jan 5, 2017. Reuters

Apple regains smartphone throne

iPhone sales beat out Samsung’s sales for first time in five years

Bangladesh

Unearthing blasphemy not our job: Bangla Academy

They say it’s the responsibility of the home ministry

Neighbours
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (C) arrives at the parliament where he is due to present the federal budget, in New Delhi, Feb 1, 2017. Reuters

India budgets for recovery

Will ramp up spending on rural areas, infrastructure and fighting poverty

Americas
People gather to protest against the travel ban imposed by US President Donald Trump's executive order, at O'Hare airport in Chicago, Illinois, US January 28, 2017. Reuters

Trump ban may last indefinitely

Order may bar nationals from listed countries, other nations may be added

South-East Asia
Indonesian Muslims attend a rally calling for the arrest of Jakarta's Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, popularly known as Ahok, who is accused of insulting the Koran, in Jakarta, Indonesia Dec 2, 2016. Reuters

Fatwa against fake news!

Indonesian Islamic Council says spreading fake news is un-Islamic

Asia Pacific
Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon speaks during his news conference in Seoul, South Korea January 31, 2017. Reuters

Ban will not run for S Korea presidency

Former UN chief says he is disappointed at ‘selfishness’ of politicians in his country

Middle East
A general view shows the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim in the occupied West Bank, near Jerusalem January 17, 2017. Picture taken Jan 17, 2017. Reuters

Israel evicts illegal settlers

Supreme Court ruled settlers were living illegally on privately owned Palestinian land

South-East Asia
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (L) listens as Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Ronald Dela Rosa whispers to him, during a late night news conference at the presidential palace in Manila, Philippines January 29, 2017. Reuters

Philippines suspends drug war

Police declare war on rogue cops after murder of S Korean businessman

Poll

Is strong opposition important?

Kader Siddique has said how the elections will be like does not depend only on the government, it also hinges on the opposition party's strengths and capabilities. Do you agree with him?

Loading.....

View results

  • Yes - 89%

     

  • No - 11%

     

Total number of votes: 54

Submit your vote

Latest Photos
More Galleries

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visits a stall on the first day of Amar Ekushey Book Fair being held at Bangla Academy premises throughout February. Photo: Saiful Islam Kallol

Book Fair begins

A student prays to the goddess Saraswati at Dhaka University’s Jagannath Hall on Wednesday. Photo: asif mahmud ove

Saraswati Puja

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury visits stalls after the inaugural ceremony of the ‘BASIS Softexpo 2017’ at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka on Wednesday. Photo: asif mahmud ove

Basis Softexpo 2017

Children greet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at Dhaka's Shahjalal International Airport after he arrived for a first-ever state visit to Bangladesh on Wednesday. Photo: Press Wing, Bangabhaban

February 01, 2017

Politics

Mukul Bose made AL advisor

The former joint gen secy has been out of the party's leadership for 8 years

AL, BNP submit EC choices
Parties submit preferences for EC
Hasina promises free and fair polls
AL to send names to EC search panel
BNP, allies to propose ECs
AL to hold ‘emergency’ meeting
PM 'autocratic' on Rampal issue: Rizvi
Khaleda calls meeting of BNP policymakers
BNP sceptical on search panel
Keep off president: Quader to foreigners
MP rants against PM adviser
EC search panel controversial: BNP
Sport

Liton, Shafiul return

Mustafizur is left out of the squad for India Test

Arsenal stunned at home
Chelsea held at Liverpool
Rivals fail to profit from Chelsea slip-up
Arsenal face Chelsea showdown
Barca will not hold back Atletico
La Liga to get video referees from 2018
Cup exit may be blessing in disguise for Real
‘Real won’t rush Bale back’
Barca slip-up motivated Real: Zidane
Ronaldo, Kovacic shine in Real win
Barca stumble at Betis
Enrique calls for goalline tech
Economy
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (C) arrives at the parliament where he is due to present the federal budget, in New Delhi, February 1, 2017. Reuters

India unveils budget for recovery

Finance minister says the economic impact of the government's cash crackdown will ‘wear off soon’

RMG industry 'projecting image abroad'
Muhith identifies six challenges
Monetary policy on same track
BIDA’s ‘beginning of a new era’
Yunus Centre protests Hasina's remarks
BIDA signs agreement with IFC
BIDA finalises one-stop service law
NBR goes ‘comprehensive’ on cases
BIDA for reducing red tape
BIDA in action to woo investors
Tax benefits of Yunus' companies under probe
Muhith to talk VAT with traders
sarina

Blog

Business
The Apple logo is seen on the facade of the new Apple Store in Paris, France, Jan 5, 2017. Reuters

Apple regains smartphone throne

iPhone sales beat out Samsung’s sales for first time in five years

India budgets for recovery
Major business reforms announced
World

Trump travel ban unlawful: UN

US President Trump's executive order curbing immigration has aroused an international outcry, even among US allies

Trump chooses conservative for top court
Israel evicts illegal settlers
Entertainment
British actor John Hurt holds the Gold Giraldillo Award as a tribute to his career during the Sevilla European film festival in the Andalusian capital of Seville November 7, 2009. Reuters

Veteran actor John Hurt dies at 77

John Hurt dies at 77 Veteran British actor starred in 'V for Vendetta', 'Alien', and 'The Elephant Man'

Surprise SAG win for ‘Hidden Figures’
Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80