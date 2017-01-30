India 'may change' Tipaimukh design

Water resources minister tells Parliament that India is considering the changes responding to Bangladesh’s concern

Dignitaries pin hope on 'acceptability'

‘Police on the lookout
for profanity’

BB warning leads to sharp fall in stocks
CJ for quick disposal of 7-murder reference
Committees to identify Rohingyas, prevent influx
Trump, Putin to cooperate
Muhith identifies six challenges
India helping Rajshahi to be a sustainable city
Trump ban hits roadblock
Myanmar ruling party lawyer assassinated
Rickshaw van driver 'getting job' in air force
WEF acknowledges PM's involvement

Spotlight

'PM will have to wear
burqa one day'

Academics urge to attenuate Hifazat influence in textbooks

opinion

Modi/Trump, Gandhi/Clinton electoral dramas have parallel scripts

The victors haven’t reached out to heal the rift across the polarised divide

World
US President Donald Trump speaks by phone with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US January 28, 2017. Reuters

Trump, Putin to cooperate

The two leaders agree to rebuild US-Russia ties, cooperate in Syria

Bangladesh

‘Miracle baby’ born in Dhaka hospital

The baby girl grew outside uterus but born healthy

Middle East
Fuad Sharef Suleman shows his passport to the media after US President Donald Trump's decision to temporarily bar travellers from seven countries, including Iraq, at Erbil International Airport, Iraq, January 29, 2017. Reuters

Iraqi family’s dreams crushed by Trump ban

Family waited two years for visa, sold homes and quit jobs and schools to move

Americas
Port Authority Police Officers stand guard outside Terminal 4 during a protest against Donald Trump's travel ban at John F Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York, US, January 28, 2017. Reuters

Chaos at airports over Trump ban

Immigration ban creates huge confusion at agencies and airports

Health
A worker prepares traditional Chinese herbal medicines at Beijing's Capital Medical University Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital in this May 25, 2011 file photo. Reuters

Alternative medicine 'to stop' premature ejaculation

New research review suggests acupuncture, herbal medicine, and a Korean topical cream may have desirable effects

Technology
Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks on stage during a Google event in Delhi, India January 4, 2017. Reuters

Tech leaders bash Trump ban

Major employers of foreign workers call immigration order immoral, un-American

Europe
Former European Parliament president Martin Schulz attends a Social Democratic Party SPD parliamentary fraction meeting in Berlin, Germany, January 25, 2017. Reuters

Trump may revitalise European left

Intellectual opposition to new US president may provide necessary narrative

Neighbours
Ko Ni, a prominent member of Myanmar's Muslim minority and legal adviser for Myanmar's ruling National League for Democracy, is seen during an interview in Yangon January 13, 2016. Picture taken January 13, 2016. Ko Ni was shot dead outside the Yangon International Airport on January 29, 2017. Reuters

Myanmar ruling party lawyer assassinated

He is shot dead at Yangon airport

Imam Sheikh, who ferried Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina around her ancestral home of Tungiparha in a rickshaw van, receives a cheque for Tk 40,000 from the Bangladeshi Air Force on Sunday. He was also promised a job.

January 29, 2017

Journalist Syed Badrul Ahsan (right) is all smiles with his old friends.

DU English Department alumni reunion

Police drag a protester away from the water cannon truck during demonstrations against the Rampal power plant project in Dhaka on Thursday. Photo: asif mahmud ove

Demo against Rampal Power Plant

People visit the Liberation War Museum of Bangladesh Police after its inauguration at Rajarbagh Police Lines on Tuesday.

Police war museum

Politics

PM 'autocratic' on Rampal issue: Rizvi

The BNP leader criticised Hasina for showing insensitivity towards anti-Rampal campaigners

Sport

Ronaldo, Kovacic shine in Real win

Real go 4 points clear at top after Barcelona, Sevilla stumble in pursuit

Economy

Muhith identifies six challenges

He says government taking adequate steps to counteract the challenges

Business

BB warning leads to sharp fall in stocks

Central bank’s monetary policy announcement has immediate effect on stock market

World
US President Donald Trump speaks by phone with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US January 28, 2017. Reuters

Trump, Putin to cooperate

The two leaders agree to rebuild US-Russia ties, cooperate in Syria

Entertainment
British actor John Hurt holds the Gold Giraldillo Award as a tribute to his career during the Sevilla European film festival in the Andalusian capital of Seville November 7, 2009. Reuters

Veteran actor John Hurt dies at 77

John Hurt dies at 77 Veteran British actor starred in 'V for Vendetta', 'Alien', and 'The Elephant Man'

