India 'may change' Tipaimukh design
Water resources minister tells Parliament that India is considering the changes responding to Bangladesh’s concern
The victors haven’t reached out to heal the rift across the polarised divide
Family waited two years for visa, sold homes and quit jobs and schools to move
Immigration ban creates huge confusion at agencies and airports
New research review suggests acupuncture, herbal medicine, and a Korean topical cream may have desirable effects
Major employers of foreign workers call immigration order immoral, un-American
Intellectual opposition to new US president may provide necessary narrative
The Power Division acting secretary has promised that in order to improve country's business environment, electricity connection to new businesses and commercial entities will be provided within 28 days of getting the application. Do you think he will be able to live up to the promise?
Yes - 26%
No - 74%
The BNP leader criticised Hasina for showing insensitivity towards anti-Rampal campaigners
Real go 4 points clear at top after Barcelona, Sevilla stumble in pursuit
He says government taking adequate steps to counteract the challenges
Central bank’s monetary policy announcement has immediate effect on stock market
John Hurt dies at 77 Veteran British actor starred in 'V for Vendetta', 'Alien', and 'The Elephant Man'