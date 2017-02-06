'Shimul's murderer' Mayor Miru arrested
He is accused of firing the shot which killed the journalist in Sirajganj
He did his best, Afsan Chowdhury writes
Millions join US health insurance program as Trump pushes repeal.
HK superstar in tearful reunion with seven generations of his stunt team ‘brothers’
Presidential favourite crashes amid corruption scandal, opens way for Le Pen, Macron
National police chief taking personal charge of investigation after leaks, conflicting comments
Hundreds of stores closed in NY as owners, workers hold rally, public prayers against Trump's travel ban
20 tonnes of heavy oil were leaked near Chennai when two ships collided
Tenth order for Lockheed Martin’s stealth fighters will get US military 90 jet fighters
Snap worries of user growth, revenue per user as company goes public
BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that the way politicians and journalists have been harassed, tortured and insulted during the tenure of current government, it did not happen in any other regime before. Do you also think so?
Yes - 35%
No - 65%
Total number of votes: 120
A clash between rival factions of the party left the journalist dead
Barca sink Athletic Bilbao
The Philippine-based lender releases the Bangladesh development effectiveness brief 2017
The election to the apex trade body is expected to be held in May
A Revolutionary Guards commander said Iran would use its missiles if its security is under threat
