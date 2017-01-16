7-murder: Nur Hossain, 25 others to die
N'ganj court awards death penalty to 26 persons; various prison terms for 9 others
N'ganj court awards death penalty to 26 persons; various prison terms for 9 others
Twenty-five law enforcers, 10 Nur Hossain’s followers among the convicts
