Halimul Haque Miru

'Shimul's murderer' Mayor Miru arrested

He is accused of firing the shot which killed the journalist in Sirajganj

Search committee to meet president Monday

We worked impartially: Rakibuddin

Other Top Stories

Suranjit remembered in Parliament
Dhaka gets Rohingya relocation support
RUET backs off after student protests
President, PM pay last respects to Suranjit
Mother, daughter shot, mugged in Uttara
ADB outlines Bangladesh’s challenges
Local AL wants
Mayor Miru expelled
Gaibandha by-polls Mar 22
Hawkers continue agitation
2 killed in Dhaka gas cylinder blast

Spotlight

‘End of an era’

Supporters, colleagues, friends flock to Suranjit Sengupta's home after his passing

opinion

Suranjit Sengupta: He played his innings, got some decent runs

He did his best, Afsan Chowdhury writes

Health
An insurance store advertises Obamacare in San Ysidro, California, US, Jan 25, 2017. Reuters

9.2 million sign up for Obamacare

Millions join US health insurance program as Trump pushes repeal.

Entertainment

Jackie Chan's surprise reunion

HK superstar in tearful reunion with seven generations of his stunt team ‘brothers’

Europe
Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, attends a political rally in Charleville-Mezieres, France, Feb 2, 2017. Reuters

Fillon tanks in French polls

Presidential favourite crashes amid corruption scandal, opens way for Le Pen, Macron

Neighbours
Ko Ni, a prominent member of Myanmar's Muslim minority and legal adviser for Myanmar's ruling National League for Democracy, is seen during an interview in Yangon January 13, 2016. Picture taken January 13, 2016. Ko Ni was shot dead outside the Yangon International Airport on January 29, 2017. Reuters

Confusion over Myanmar lawyer murder probe

National police chief taking personal charge of investigation after leaks, conflicting comments

World
Demonstrators participate in a protest by the Yemeni community against President Donald Trump's travel ban in Brooklyn, New York City, February 2, 2017. Hundreds of New York City bodegas, grocery stores and restaurants owned by Yemeni Americans closed for hours on Thursday in protest against President Donald Trump's immigration policies, organizers said. Reuters

Yemeni-Americans close shops to protest

Hundreds of stores closed in NY as owners, workers hold rally, public prayers against Trump's travel ban

Environment
Emergency workers and locals stand along the shoreline of Ennore Port following a collision between two oil tankers, in Chennai, India Feb 2, 2017. Reuters

India detains ships, crew over oil spill

20 tonnes of heavy oil were leaked near Chennai when two ships collided

Aviation
A US Marine Corps Lockheed Martin F-35B fighter jet taxis after landing at the Royal International Air Tattoo at Fairford, Britain Jul 8, 2016. Reuters

Pentagon pays $8.5bn for F-35s

Tenth order for Lockheed Martin’s stealth fighters will get US military 90 jet fighters

Technology
A portrait of the Snapchat logo in Ventura, California December 21, 2013. Reuters

Hosting sets high cost bar for Snap

Snap worries of user growth, revenue per user as company goes public

Suranjit Sengupta receives the last respects from a motley crowd at Dhakeshwari National Temple on Sunday. Photo: tanvir ahammed

Suranjit Sengupta dies

Ganajagaran Mancha activists march in the capital's Shahbagh on Sunday to mark the organisation's fourth anniversary. Photo: abdul mannan

February 05, 2017

Last minute shopping at the Dhaka International Trade Fair on Saturday, the last day of the four days of extended period of the month-long fair. Photo: asif mahmud ove

Last day of trade fair

Children enjoying the time with playmates during the Children's Hours at Amar Ekushey Book Fair on Friday. Photo: abdul mannan

Children's Hours at book fair

Politics

AL hunting for journalist killer

A clash between rival factions of the party left the journalist dead

Suranjit’s last rites on Monday
Govt compromising state secret: BNP
Female Jamaat workers remanded
‘AL leader who walked on students expelled’
Khaleda's no-confidence petition rejected
AL leader, donor walk on
students' backs, shoulders
Khaleda in court for defence hearing
Mukul Bose made AL advisor
AL, BNP submit EC choices
Parties submit preferences for EC
Hasina promises free and fair polls
AL to send names to EC search panel
Sport
Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao - Spanish La Liga Santander - Camp Nou stadium, Barcelona, Spain, 04/02/17 Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring their second goal. Reuters

Messi collects another record

Barca sink Athletic Bilbao

Chelsea rout Arsenal to stretch lead
Siddikur runners-up in Bangladesh Open
Real ready for Celta after Cup defeat
Cameroon reach Nations Cup final
Alaves hold Celta to draw
'Conte breathes respect'
Djokovic clocks in for national duty
Iniesta returns to training
Arsenal face vengeful Chelsea
Guardiola hails terrific tyros
‘Jesus is like a watermelon’
Hazard expects 3-way battle in EPL
Economy

ADB outlines Bangladesh’s challenges

The Philippine-based lender releases the Bangladesh development effectiveness brief 2017

World food prices near 2-year high
India unveils budget for recovery
RMG industry 'projecting image abroad'
Muhith identifies six challenges
Monetary policy on same track
BIDA’s ‘beginning of a new era’
Yunus Centre protests Hasina's remarks
BIDA signs agreement with IFC
BIDA finalises one-stop service law
NBR goes ‘comprehensive’ on cases
BIDA for reducing red tape
BIDA in action to woo investors
Business
Shafiul Alam Mohiuddin (right) with Abdul Matlub Ahmad at a programme. File Photo.

Shafiul to run for FBCCI president

The election to the apex trade body is expected to be held in May

Trade fair draws Tk 2.43bn spot orders
Trump starts Dodd-Frank fight
World

Iran vows 'roaring missiles' if threatened

A Revolutionary Guards commander said Iran would use its missiles if its security is under threat

US appeals Trump ban decision
64% Britons believe Trump threats international stability
Entertainment

Jackie Chan's surprise reunion

HK superstar in tearful reunion with seven generations of his stunt team ‘brothers’

Fifty Shades Darker to go 'even further'
Beyonce pregnant with twins