FIFA Awards Ceremony - Men's Player of the Year - Zurich, Switzerland - 09/01/17. Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with the trophy. Reuters

Ronaldo FIFA's player of the year award

Claudio Ranieri of Leicester wins coach of the year award

Suu Kyi special envoy coming

Life School a terror nursery: RAB

Ansar murder in Rohingya camp: 2 held
Traffic curbs for AL rally
BNP questions Islami Bank shake-up
HC reserves Rajib murder review verdict
Tell doctors to write clearly: HC to govt
Stocks rise
Tureen says her car 'attacked'
Officials punished
for textbook gaffe
Mustafizur reaches top 10
in T20I bowlers ranking
BNP 'barred 7 times in 3 years'

Textbook embarrassments!

Ridicule and astonishment over errors that are not so textbook

What’s common to Arab Spring, European Summer, American Winter

Redefining the new pattern of the global fabric

Meryl Streep blasts Trump at Golden Globes

The actress says the award for best performance this year goes to the US president-elect

Arastoo Khan

Islami Bank eyes big govt projects

The new chairman of the largest private bank of the country speaks about his plans

Martin Shkreli, former chief executive officer of Turing Pharmaceuticals and KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc, departs after a hearing at US Federal Court in Brooklyn, New York, US,October 14, 2016. Reuters

‘Pharma bro’ suspended from Twitter

Man who raised price of lifesaving drug by 5000% suspended for harassment

Hyderabad to host Bangladesh Test

HCA is also ready to arrange a warm-up match before the Test

People walk in a flooded street at Muang district in Nakhon Si Thammarat province, southern Thailand, January 6, 2017. Reuters

Thailand floods kill 21

More than 330,000 households affected as unseasonal rain hits 12 provinces

A new engine for an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) is tested at a test site at Sohae Space Center in Cholsan County, North Pyongan province in North Korea in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on April 9. Reuters

Can test-launch ICBM any time: N Korea

Pyongyang responds after Trump tweets missile test ‘won’t happen!’

Britain Football Soccer - Liverpool v Plymouth Argyle - FA Cup Third Round - Anfield - 8/1/17Plymouth Argyle fans celebrate after the game. Reuters

Plymouth holds Liverpool

Tie at Anfield as Chelsea and Tottenham pick up wins in third round of FA Cup

Police forces prepare to patrol in Maungdaw township at Rakhine state, northeast Myanmar, Oct 12, 2016. Reuters

4 terror suspects arrested in Myanmar

Suspected to be involved in the Oct 9 border outpost attacks in Rakhine Province

Will the activists obey?

In a bid to ease public suffering, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has ordered party activists not to occupy full stretch of streets with processions while marching to the Jan 10 rally. Do you think his order will be followed at the grassroots level?

  Yes - 60%

     

  No - 40%

     

Total number of votes: 85

Fire Service workers try to douse the flames at a high-rise in Dhaka's Banani on Monday.

Fire at Banani high-rise

RAB parade 10 persons who are arrested from Dhaka's Uttara and Kalabagan areas in front of media on Monday. The law enforcers claim they are members of a faction of militant group Neo-JMB led by suspected Gulshan cafe attack mastermind Tamim Ahmed Chowdhury and one of the group's 'financiers' Sarwar Jahan.

January 9, 2017

Shamsunnahar Hall alumnae pose for photo from a set, which looks like a bus in which they commute when they were students of Dhaka University, at a reunion on Friday. Photo: abdul mannan

Shamsunnahar Hall reunion

Fire crew frantically try to douse the fire ravaging DCC Market in the capital's Gulshan-1 on Tuesday. bdnews24.com Chief News Photographer Mostafigur Rahman clicked the photo at 5:15am.

Fire at DCC Market

BNP questions Islami Bank shake-up

The BNP secretary general accuses government of destroying banking sector

Check Hundi to beef up remittance: CPD

The think tank calls for a probe into transactions through Hundi

Stocks rise

A former DSE chief says Sunday’s fall was ‘market correction’

Chinese state tabloid warns Trump

Chinese tabloid Global Times warned US President-elect Donald Trump that China would take revenge if he reneged on the one-China policy.

Meryl Streep blasts Trump

The actress says the award for best performance this year goes to the US president-elect. Video collected from the official twitter page of the Golden Globe Awards.

