Warrant out for Tarique

Court orders arrest of the senior BNP leader in the Zia Orphanage Trust graft case

Three get death
for child murder 

More anti-Rampal
protests called

Other Top Stories

Explosions in India's Northeast
Tax benefits of Yunus' companies under probe
DU English Dept alumni reunion Friday
Five get bail after decade in jail
5 dead in Habiganj crash
Police thwart Rampal protests
Teenage girl killed in Dhaka accident
2 injured in Dhaka factory fire
Mexican president ‘disapproves’ Trump push for wall
Serena, Venus to meet in Melbourne final

Spotlight

WHO study found Bangladeshi adolescents were more active than their Indian, Pakistani, Sri Lankan, American and Australian counterparts. File photo.

Dhaka adolescents
not active enough

A third of Dhaka students do not do enough exercise as part of their daily routine

opinion

How Iraq came together in the fight against Islamic State

Most Iraqis are at pains to negate “the western projection”

Sport
FILE PHOTO: Men's 4x100m relay Asafa Powell, Usain Bolt, Michael Frater, Nesta Carter of Jamaica celebrate after winning the final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium during the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 22, 2008. Usain Bolt has lost one of his nine Olympic gold medals after Jamaica team mate Nesta Carter was found guilty of doping at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Reuters

Bolt loses an Olympic gold

Teammate Nesta Carter has been found guilty of doping at the 2008 Beijing Olympics

Environment
Villagers are seen during a forest fire in the town of Litueche in the O'Higgins region, south of Chile, January 24, 2017. Reuters

Chile battles devastating wildfires

Worst wildfires in country’s modern history ravage wide swaths of central-south

Entertainment

Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80

She starred in beloved sitcoms “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Dick Van Dyke Show”

Health
An Aedes Aegypti mosquito is seen in a lab of the International Training and Medical Research Training Center (CIDEIM) in Cali, Colombia February 2, 2016. Reuters

Yellow fever kills 40 in Brazil

Officials to distribute 11.5 million vaccines to stop outbreak becoming epidemic

Science

US govt scientists defy Trump

Scientists form unofficial Twitter network to defy restrictions on climate change talk

Asia Pacific
New Year Grand Sumo Tournament winner ozeki Kisenosato Yutaka stretches his legs during a press conference at his Tagonoura stable in Tokyo, a day after ending the tournament with a 14-1 record, in this photo taken by Kyodo on Jan. 23, 2017. Reuters/Kyodo

Japan’s first sumo grand champion in 19 years

Champion Kisensato was also the first Japanese ‘yokozuna’ in 50 years

Technology
Xiaomi Vice President Hugo Barra speaks at the WSJD Live conference in Laguna Beach, California October 28, 2014. Reuters

Facebook hires Xiaomi exec for virtual reality

Zuckerberg believes virtual reality to be the next major computing platform

Lifestyle
Laura Wood of Skoob Books poses for a photograph with a copy of George Orwell's '1984' in central London June 9, 2013. Reuters

Orwell’s ‘1984’ back on bestseller lists

Novel about dystopia under authoritarian rule revitalised by Trump's election

President Md Abdul Hamid poses for photographs with women officers of Bangladesh Police at the Bangabahaban during Police Week on Wednesday.

January 25, 2017

People visit the Liberation War Museum of Bangladesh Police after its inauguration at Rajarbagh Police Lines on Tuesday.

Police war museum

Whose bag weighs how much? These four tiny tots from Dhaka's Udayan Higher Secondary School try to find out the answer!

Schoolbag weight isn't decreasing

Muslim devotees travel by train to attend the Akheri Munajat (last prayers) that marks the end of the three-day congregation in Gazipur's Tongi on Sunday. Photo: mostafigur rahman

Biswa Ijtema concludes

Politics

Sport

Economy
Finance Minister AMA Muhith's remark came after the prime minister lashed out at Yunus in Parliament. File photo

Business
Marcia Bernciat

World

Entertainment

