Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (File Photo)

Leather goods - ‘Product of the Year’

PM urges all to support the emerging market and utilise its opportunities

Sundarganj shutdown over MP Liton's murder

4 killed as bus goes off Natore highway

Other Top Stories

Tonu’s parents
want to meet PM
Seniors flop in NZ rout
Bangladesh welcomes New Year
Define ‘good education’ benchmark: PM
Imran Sarker marries minister's daughter
Close to test-launching ICBM: N Korea
Congo signs deal to remove Kabila
India announces incentives amid cash ban
Pope for action on youth unemployment
Hopeful about an EC acceptable to all: Hamid

Spotlight

Istanbul club attack
death toll rises to 39

At least 15 of the people killed were foreigners, says Turkish interior minister

Contact-For-Advertisement
opinion

5 reasons for India to feel more (and less) secure

India became the world’s fourth-largest defence spender in 2016

Bangladesh

They left us in 2016

Remembering those Bangladesh lost in 2016

Media
Photo: CPJ

48 journalists killed on duty in 2016: CPJ

The New York-based media watchdog says the highest number came from Syria

Africa
Democratic Republic of Congo's President Joseph Kabila arrives for a southern and central African leaders' meeting to discuss the political crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo in Luanda, Angola, October 26, 2016. Reuters

Congo signs deal to remove Kabila

Worries persis that dispute over president’s 15-year rule may trigger repeat of civil war

World
A generic picture of an English dictionary and a thesaurus. Reuters

Three words that dominated 2016

A British novelist terms the word ‘Trump’ fertile as it can mean ‘hollow tube’

Neighbours

India students protest ripped jeans ban

Women's dress code at Mumbai’s St Xavier’s College called ‘discriminatory’, ‘sexist’

Europe
German Chancellor Angela Merkel poses for photographs after the television recording of her annual New Year's speech at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, December 30, 2016. Reuters

Islamic terror biggest test: Merkel

German chancellor vows to introduce laws to improve security after Christmas attack

Technology

Russian hacking code found on US utility laptop

Code could have interfered with electric grid, cut off medical, emergency services

People
Pope Francis leads the First Vespers and Te Deum prayers in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican December 31, 2016. Reuters

Pope for action on youth unemployment

He says a generation is being lost to desperation, migration, joblessness

Poll

Prohibit wanton use of politicians' photos?

President Md Abdul Hamid has expressed his utter dissatisfaction over the indiscriminate use of politicians' photos in placards and billboards, and asked the Election Commission to take measures to stop it. Do you think politicians' photos will disappear from billboards?

Loading.....

View results

  • Yes - 31%

     

  • No - 69%

     

Total number of votes: 16

Submit your vote

Latest Photos
More Galleries

Law enforcers beef security up in an around the capital on the New Year's Eve on Saturday. Photo: asif mahmud ove

December 31, 2016

Visitors at the Zainul Festival in Dhaka University's Faculty of Fine Arts. Photo: abdul mannan

Zainul Festival

Eighty-year-old Feroza Momen came to Dhanmondi's Mehrunnissa Girls School and College on Wednesday to collect her smart ID card. Considering her age and difficulty in movement, two members of the Election Commission mobile team came out and took her finger impressions at the auto-rickshaw.

The third phase of smart card distribution

The honey sold as 'Moti Modu' comes from these fields at Munshiganj. Photo: asaduzzaman pramanik

Sweet harvest: Beekeepers in Munshiganj

Politics

BNP won't be allowed in streets on Jan 5 AL

Khaleda Zia’s party plans a protest rally on the third anniversary of the general election

BNP plans Jan 7 rally at Suhrawardy Udyan
Renegades win one-third of 38 districts
BNP’s Salahuddin in jail over sabotage cases 
Quotas for minorities if JP takes power
Politics not the only way to serve country: Hashem
JaSoD wants ‘pro-liberation’ EC
Gas price hike due to graft: BNP
Govt to make Bangladesh a failed state: BNP
N’ganj a partial victory: Mirza Fakhrul
Take N'ganj as a proof: Tofail to BNP
Ivy rode on '3 factors'
Quader visits Manna
Sport

Seniors flop in NZ rout

Bangladesh’s batting order seemed fragile through the series

Liverpool edge out City
Chelsea thrash Stoke to equal record
Pogba seals United comeback win
Leicester ease relegation fears
Subashis in for NZ T20
Tigers suffer series rout
Ronaldo rejects €300m move to China
Conte brushes aside praise
Chelsea’s title to lose: Wenger
Bangladesh women rout Afghanistan
Klopp, Pep show perfect year-end treat
Zlatan back United title hopes
Economy
Narenrda Modi swept to power in 2014 on the back of promises to root out graft. Reuters file photo

India announces incentives amid cash ban

Modi declares incentives for the poor, farmers, women and small businesses

BB heist probe 'shifts gaze' on IT technicians
Minister calls law to protect farmland
Dhaka hails Trump’s TPP comment
PM assures ‘non-stop’ support for private sector
Bangladesh is out of LDCs in 2024: UNCTAD
BB chief fears mobile
money laundering
Govt to invest forex reserves
Bangladesh Bank responsible: RCBC
SWIFT confirms new cyber thefts
Japan clears Bangladesh travel: Muhith 
5 officials found negligent in BB heist
3 Payra Port MoUs signed
sarina

Blog

Business
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (File Photo)

Leather goods - ‘Product of the Year’

PM urges all to support the emerging market and utilise its opportunities

Indo-Bangla auto show in Feb
Oil price may fall in January: Muhith
World

Istanbul club attack death toll rises to 39

At least 15 of the people killed were foreigners, says Turkish interior minister

Close to test-launching ICBM: N Korea
Trump may meet Taiwan president
Entertainment
Tributes are seen outside the house of singer George Michael, where he died on Christmas Day, in Goring, southern England, December 26, 2016. Reuters

George Michael autopsy 'inconclusive'

British police say more tests needed to know the cause of his death

Serena Williams gets engaged
Actor Debbie Reynolds dies a day after daughter