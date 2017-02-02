Secy Faizur loses telecom
Secretary Hedayetullah Mamoon gets the charge of finance in a major reshuffle
Secretary Hedayetullah Mamoon gets the charge of finance in a major reshuffle
Ashfaque-e Azam Appel is an IT expert who provided technical support to JMB, according to RAB
They say it’s the responsibility of the home ministry
Will ramp up spending on rural areas, infrastructure and fighting poverty
Order may bar nationals from listed countries, other nations may be added
Indonesian Islamic Council says spreading fake news is un-Islamic
Former UN chief says he is disappointed at ‘selfishness’ of politicians in his country
Supreme Court ruled settlers were living illegally on privately owned Palestinian land
Police declare war on rogue cops after murder of S Korean businessman
Kader Siddique has said how the elections will be like does not depend only on the government, it also hinges on the opposition party's strengths and capabilities. Do you agree with him?
Yes - 89%
No - 11%
Total number of votes: 54
The former joint gen secy has been out of the party's leadership for 8 years
Mustafizur is left out of the squad for India Test
Finance minister says the economic impact of the government's cash crackdown will ‘wear off soon’
US President Trump's executive order curbing immigration has aroused an international outcry, even among US allies
John Hurt dies at 77 Veteran British actor starred in 'V for Vendetta', 'Alien', and 'The Elephant Man'