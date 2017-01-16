7-murder: Nur Hossain, 25 others to die

N'ganj court awards death penalty to 26 persons; various prison terms for 9 others

Gun fight at Mexico music festival, 4 dead

Mushfiqur blames bowlers

Actor Kalyan gets bail
Gulistan hawker evictions continue
Hasina in Switzerland
Cargo jet crash kills 37 in Kyrgyzstan
'Istanbul attack involved intelligence group'
Nur Hossain, Tarek Sayeed to appeal
MP Rana expelled from AL
Eight richest as wealthy as half of humanity: Oxfam
Hope N’ganj verdict upheld: Quader
'N’ganj 7-murder verdict will dispel fear'

N'ganj 7-murder sentences at a glance

Twenty-five law enforcers, 10 Nur Hossain’s followers among the convicts

opinion

True or not, Russia allegations will scar Trump presidency

We may have already seen early signs of this

Economy
'Mr. Monopoly' stands on a large version of the global game board of the new 'Monopoly Here & Now: The World Edition' after it was unveiled on the CBS Early Show in New York, August 20, 2008. Reuters

World
Police secure the area near an Istanbul nightclub, following a gun attack, in Turkey, January 1, 2017. Reuters

Americas
Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) testifies to the Senate Judiciary Committee during the second day of confirmation hearings on Senator Jeff Sessions' (R-AL) nomination to be U. attorney general in Washington, US, January 11, 2017. Reuters

Trump attacks civil rights icon

John Lewis, a leader of the Selma march, said Trump was not ‘legitimate president’

Neighbours
A man looks at a sign showing the bus routes for a new transport system at a bus stop in Yangon, Myanmar January 16, 2017. Reuters

Myanmar launches bus service in largest city

New public transport system could transform lives of five million Yangon city residents

Business
Jay Y Lee, centre, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, arrives to be questioned as a suspect in bribery case in the influence-peddling scandal that led to the president's impeachment at the office of the independent counsel in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Jan 12, 2017. Reuters

Cricket

Mushfiqur ‘fine’

Bangladesh captain suffers a blow to the head

Entertainment
The performing elephants exit the arena during the matinee on their final day of shows in the Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, US, May 1, 2016. Reuters

Technology
An exchanged Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 7 is seen at company's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, October 13, 2016. Reuters

Former Narayanganj City Corporation councillor Nur Hossain, death-row convict of the 2014 seven-murder, is being brought from out from the Narayanganj court after Monday's verdict. Photo: asif mahmud ove

January 16, 2017

Devotees from 17 districts across Bangladesh gathered at Gazipur's Tongi at banks of Turag River on Sunday to attend the Akheri Munajat (final prayers). Photo: mostafigur rahman

Bishwa Ijtema's first phase ends

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined the final Bishwa Ijtema prayer on Sunday from her official residence the Ganabhaban with her relatives.

January 15, 2017

A boy is flying a kite on a rooftop in Old Dhaka as the residents of the area celebrate 'Shakrain' on Saturday.

Shakrain festival

Politics

MP Rana expelled from AL

The Tangail-3 MP, now in jail, is the prime suspect in the 2013 murder of a freedom fighter

Zafrullah’s hot tip for Rizvi
Hifazat sings the praises of govt
Will strike when iron is hot: Mirza Fakhrul
PM foresees ‘tougher than before’ election
Nasim praises BNP’s ‘patience’
Cancel decision on Gulistan hawkers: CPB
BNP opposes EVM, EC law plans
PM's speech self-gratifying: BNP
‘BNP supporters happy with PM speech’
Khaleda loses appeal to halt graft case
President invites 8 more parties
Khaleda in court for graft case hearings
Sport

Sevilla snap Real’s unbeaten run

Real’s remarkable 40-game unbeaten run ends in dramatic fashion

Ronaldo equals La Liga penalty record
Halep out of Australian Open
Title beyond Man City now: Guardiola
Zlatan rescues draw for United
City’s title hopes hit by Everton
Messi ‘indispensable’ to Barca
Costa is injured: Conte
Messi, Suarez fire Barca to big win
Chelsea, Spurs and Arsenal enjoy big wins
Pain a constant companion for Nadal
Chelsea make light of Costa loss
Giroud, Sanchez help Arsenal rout Swansea
Economy

Hilshas at risk as seas warm up

Bangladesh’s national fish may face devastation due to climate change, researchers say 

BB caps mobile transactions
WB predicts 6.8% growth 
Check Hundi to beef up remittance: CPD
Trade deficit up
Four new economic zones cleared
Big change at Islami Bank top
Inflation down at 5%
Muhith envisions Grameen Bank in new role
Investment Bangladesh's challenge in 2017: Muhith
India announces incentives amid cash ban
BB heist probe 'shifts gaze' on IT technicians
Business
Jay Y Lee, centre, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, arrives to be questioned as a suspect in bribery case in the influence-peddling scandal that led to the president's impeachment at the office of the independent counsel in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Jan 12, 2017. Reuters

Trump threatens carmakers with import tariff
Key development goals can unlock $12 tn
World
Police secure the area near an Istanbul nightclub, following a gun attack, in Turkey, January 1, 2017. Reuters

Gun fight at Mexico music festival, 4 dead
Will end Russia sanctions for nuclear deal: Trump
Entertainment
The performing elephants exit the arena during the matinee on their final day of shows in the Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, US, May 1, 2016. Reuters

Priyanka recovering after 'Quantico' mishap
Depp, Heard finalise divorce