Ronaldo FIFA's player of the year award
Claudio Ranieri of Leicester wins coach of the year award
Redefining the new pattern of the global fabric
The new chairman of the largest private bank of the country speaks about his plans
Man who raised price of lifesaving drug by 5000% suspended for harassment
HCA is also ready to arrange a warm-up match before the Test
More than 330,000 households affected as unseasonal rain hits 12 provinces
Pyongyang responds after Trump tweets missile test ‘won’t happen!’
Tie at Anfield as Chelsea and Tottenham pick up wins in third round of FA Cup
Suspected to be involved in the Oct 9 border outpost attacks in Rakhine Province
In a bid to ease public suffering, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has ordered party activists not to occupy full stretch of streets with processions while marching to the Jan 10 rally. Do you think his order will be followed at the grassroots level?
Yes - 60%
No - 40%
Total number of votes: 85
The BNP secretary general accuses government of destroying banking sector
The think tank calls for a probe into transactions through Hundi
A former DSE chief says Sunday’s fall was ‘market correction’
Chinese tabloid Global Times warned US President-elect Donald Trump that China would take revenge if he reneged on the one-China policy.
The actress says the award for best performance this year goes to the US president-elect. Video collected from the official twitter page of the Golden Globe Awards.