'Mayor' fired
the fatal shot

People were seen carrying the injured journalist away in a video of the clash

Death toll from truck
crash rises to eight

US imposes fresh sanctions on Iran

'State religion status is an insult to Islam'
Floods, pirates haunt Rohingya island: Reuters
AL hunting for journalist killer
'Human bridge' walk a
mistake: Upazila chairman
Govt compromising
state secret: BNP
Here to stay?
Mayor's brothers held, gun seized
Myanmar army killed, raped Rohingyas: UN
Knife attacker shot
down at Louvre
Female Jamaat
workers remanded

Bander Yahya A Alzahrani. Photo courtesy of the Straits Times

Singapore to cane
Saudi diplomat

He has also been sentenced to more than 26 months in jail for molesting a hotel intern

opinion

Trump’s visa ban isn’t as new as you think

The order is not unprecedented. It is evolutionary.

Technology

Snap aims for the sky

Snapchat’s owner promises little to investors in $3 billion IPO pitch

Europe
Trains braved the waves throwing up spectacular showers of spray along one of Britain's most scenic rail stretches in Dawlish on Thursday. Reuters

Trains brave waves

Spectacular showers of spray at most scenic rail tracks in UK as storms approach

Lifestyle
Sima Azimi (C), 20, a trainer at the Shaolin Wushu club, poses with her students after an exercise on a hilltop in Kabul, Afghanistan January 29, 2017. Reuters

Girls who fight

A group of Afghan girls train themselves in martial arts against severe restrictions for women in sports

World
Demonstrators participate in a protest by the Yemeni community against President Donald Trump's travel ban in Brooklyn, New York City, February 2, 2017. Hundreds of New York City bodegas, grocery stores and restaurants owned by Yemeni Americans closed for hours on Thursday in protest against President Donald Trump's immigration policies, organizers said. Reuters

Yemeni-Americans close shops to protest

Hundreds of stores closed in NY as owners, workers hold rally, public prayers against Trump's travel ban

Neighbours

25 drunken school bus drivers caught

Surprise inspection in Kerala based on reports of misconduct with children

Cricket

Miraz to seek Ashwin’s counsel

Bangladesh youngsters are excited over the prospect of getting an opportunity in the India Test

Middle East
A general view shows the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim in the occupied West Bank, near Jerusalem January 17, 2017. Picture taken Jan 17, 2017. Reuters

Israel evicts illegal settlers

Supreme Court ruled settlers were living illegally on privately owned Palestinian land

Bangladesh

Here to stay?

Hawkers, evicted from Dhaka’s commercial hubs, try to find their way back

Poll

Two tests a day?

Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid says students will take two tests in a day at SSC exams in the future. Do you support the plan?

Children enjoying the time with playmates during the Children's Hours at Amar Ekushey Book Fair on Friday. Photo: abdul mannan

Children's Hours at book fair

Children present a dance performance at a programme marking the 90th birth anniversary of Bir Uttam Chitta Ranjan (CR) Dutta at Dhakeshwari National Temple on Friday. Photo: tanvir ahammed

February 03, 2017

SSC candidates at Government Laboratory High School on the first day of the public examination on Thursday. Photo: asaduzzaman pramanik

Exam day!

Workers at Singair using water and their feet to rub soil from the carrots. Photo: mostafigur rahman

Cleaning carrots at Singair

Politics

AL hunting for journalist killer

A clash between rival factions of the party left the journalist dead

Govt compromising state secret: BNP
Female Jamaat workers remanded
‘AL leader who walked on students expelled’
Khaleda's no-confidence petition rejected
AL leader, donor walk on
students' backs, shoulders
Khaleda in court for defence hearing
Mukul Bose made AL advisor
AL, BNP submit EC choices
Parties submit preferences for EC
Hasina promises free and fair polls
AL to send names to EC search panel
BNP, allies to propose ECs
Sport

Real ready for Celta after Cup defeat

Modric returns to training, Pepe and James are expected to be available on Sunday

Cameroon reach Nations Cup final
Alaves hold Celta to draw
'Conte breathes respect'
Djokovic clocks in for national duty
Iniesta returns to training
Arsenal face vengeful Chelsea
Guardiola hails terrific tyros
‘Jesus is like a watermelon’
Hazard expects 3-way battle in EPL
Bolt resolute on retirement plans
Lampard retires
Griezmann set for United transfer: report
Economy
A farmer harvests rice on a field in Lalitpur, Nepal Oct 26, 2016. Reuters

World food prices near 2-year high

UN says prices look to be higher and more volatile in 2017

India unveils budget for recovery
RMG industry 'projecting image abroad'
Muhith identifies six challenges
Monetary policy on same track
BIDA’s ‘beginning of a new era’
Yunus Centre protests Hasina's remarks
BIDA signs agreement with IFC
BIDA finalises one-stop service law
NBR goes ‘comprehensive’ on cases
BIDA for reducing red tape
BIDA in action to woo investors
Tax benefits of Yunus' companies under probe
Business

Indo-Bangla automotive show begins

This is the first show where both countries are displaying their manufacturing capabilities

Apple regains smartphone throne
US fines Mastercard, UniRush $13m
World
Myanmar, also known as Burma, views its Rohingya population as illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. Undated Reuters file photo shows Rohingya Muslims fleeing violence.

Myanmar army killed, raped Rohingyas: UN

The mass killings and gang rapes probably amount to crimes against humanity, the UN human rights office says

Malaysia sends off aid ship for Rohingyas
US imposes fresh sanctions on Iran
Entertainment
Beyonce arrives with husband Jay-Z at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala 2015 celebrating the opening of 'China: Through the Looking Glass,' in Manhattan, New York May 4, 2015. Reuters

Beyonce pregnant with twins

She says she and her husband Jay Z have been 'blessed two times over'

Lawsuit depicts Depp's lifestyle
John Hurt dies at 77