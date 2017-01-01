Leather goods - ‘Product of the Year’
PM urges all to support the emerging market and utilise its opportunities
PM urges all to support the emerging market and utilise its opportunities
At least 15 of the people killed were foreigners, says Turkish interior minister
India became the world’s fourth-largest defence spender in 2016
The New York-based media watchdog says the highest number came from Syria
Worries persis that dispute over president’s 15-year rule may trigger repeat of civil war
A British novelist terms the word ‘Trump’ fertile as it can mean ‘hollow tube’
Women's dress code at Mumbai’s St Xavier’s College called ‘discriminatory’, ‘sexist’
German chancellor vows to introduce laws to improve security after Christmas attack
Code could have interfered with electric grid, cut off medical, emergency services
He says a generation is being lost to desperation, migration, joblessness
President Md Abdul Hamid has expressed his utter dissatisfaction over the indiscriminate use of politicians' photos in placards and billboards, and asked the Election Commission to take measures to stop it. Do you think politicians' photos will disappear from billboards?
Yes - 31%
No - 69%
Total number of votes: 16
Khaleda Zia’s party plans a protest rally on the third anniversary of the general election
Bangladesh’s batting order seemed fragile through the series
Modi declares incentives for the poor, farmers, women and small businesses
PM urges all to support the emerging market and utilise its opportunities
At least 15 of the people killed were foreigners, says Turkish interior minister
British police say more tests needed to know the cause of his death