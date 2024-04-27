Admission tests for cluster universities begin, examinees suffer amid heat, traffic congestion

Jagannath University has started its admission exams for the A Unit undergraduate programme for the 2023-24 academic year, kicking off the entrance exams for the 24 cluster universities.

The one-hour exam began at noon on Saturday and ended at 1pm.

The admission tests were held at 23 centres this year. A total of 53,815 applicants sat for the exams, competing for 12,000 seats in the unit. This means 14 students are vying for each seat.

A total of 305,346 students have applied for admission to the 24 cluster universities. Of them, 170,599 applied for the science branch’s ‘A’ Unit, 94,631 applied for the humanities branch’s ‘B’ Unit, and 40,116 applied for the business branch’s ‘C’ Unit.