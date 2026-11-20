Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Randhir Jaiswal has evaded questions from reporters regarding Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's comments that banned Awami League leaders are instigating recent violence in different parts of the country from refuge in India.

Journalist Kavita Joshi of the newspaper Haribhoomi asked Jaiswal about the issue at the regular briefing of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi on Thursday.

She said, “Bangladesh's Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has commented just now. He said that the workers of Awami League are protesting in their country, and behind them, those responsible are the political masters sitting in New Delhi, at whose behest everything is happening in their country."

Joshi asked for India’s response to this.

Jaiswal said, “The Bangladeshi prime minister has made some comments… Our position remains consistent that India desires a positive, constructive, and forward-looking relationship with Bangladesh, one which is rooted in the shared histories of the two countries and in their shared cultural ties of their peoples. I have no comments to offer to make on the internal developments in Bangladesh."

Prime Minister Tarique, in a speech in parliament on Nov 18, blamed ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and members of her Awami League party in India, for acts of sabotage in various parts of the country, including Tungipara in Gopalganj. Criticising India's role in this regard, he said, "The attitude of those who want to destabilise Bangladesh by sheltering terrorists has become clear. They are not on the side of the freedom-loving and democratic people of Bangladesh; rather, they are interested in maintaining relations with terrorists."

In addition, at a public meeting in Lalmonirhat on Thursday, Tarique said: "The leaders and activists of the banned Awami League and its affiliates have once again started conspiring against the people of the country to please their masters across the border."

He then called on patriotic people to unite and give a strong response to such acts.

Responding to a question on Friday about the prime minister's remarks, Jaiswal said, "Our position on Bangladesh remains unchanged. India wants a positive, constructive and forward-looking relationship with Bangladesh, based on the common history of the two countries and the common cultural bonds of the two peoples."

Reporters also asked if there was any new information on the request made by the Bangladesh government to India to extradite Hasina, who is currently in Delhi.

However, Jaiswal said there was no new information on the matter.

ICJ Verdict Welcomed

At the briefing, a journalist asked about India's reaction to Thursday's verdict by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the Rohingya genocide in Myanmar.

In response, welcoming the verdict, Jaiswal said: "India has consistently the supported safe, speedy, and sustainable return of the displaced Rohingya people from the Rakhine State. To this end, India had earlier - as you would be aware - we had supported Rohingya camps in Bangladesh with relief supplies in five tranches under Operation Insaniyat. We have also supported the Rakhine State Development Programme in Myanmar for this purpose."

Questions on Ganges Water Sharing Treaty

During the briefing, a journalist from news agency PTI asked about demands from various quarters in India not to renew the Ganges water sharing agreement and whether there were plans for discussions between the two countries on the matter.

Another journalist, Gautam Lahiri, said that a team of Indian officials, including one from the Ministry of External Affairs, was allegedly in Dhaka. He asked whether a meeting would be held on Sunday under the Joint Rivers Commission on the Ganges water sharing agreement, and whether any final decision could be taken at the meeting?

In response, Jaiswal said: “As we have said before, the India-Bangladesh Joint Rivers Commission is the established mechanism to discuss all water-related cross-border, cross-boundary river-related issues, including the Ganga. And the Government of India remains committed to a constructive and forward-looking relationship with Bangladesh while safeguarding India's interests. Now, insofar as the question of Gautam Da, whether this particular meeting is a technical meeting or not, I don't have an update, but I can come back to you on this matter.”

A journalist from The Hindu also asked about the water sharing agreement, asking whether its renewal would come up, whether the renewal would be temporary or permanent, and whether an agreement could come together without the presence of the prime ministers of the two countries.

Jaiswal did not give a direct answer, instead referring to previous remarks on the matter.