October 15, 2026

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India urges Bangladesh to address reports of violence against minorities

India also views Bangladesh’s BIMSTEC delegation as positive security cooperation

India urges Bangladesh to address reports of violence against minorities

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 15 Oct 2026, 01:08 AM

Updated : 15 Oct 2026, 01:08 AM

India has called on Bangladesh to protect its minority communities and ensure proper investigation and resolution of reported incidents of violence against them, expecting the government to handle the matter responsibly.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal conveyed the position during the ministry’s regular briefing on Wednesday.

A journalist cited a statement by the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council ahead of Durga Puja, which alleged that 141 incidents of violence, including murders, targeting minorities had occurred over the past three months.

The journalist noted that no arrests had been made in connection with the incidents and asked for India’s position.

Jaiswal also described Bangladesh’s participation in the first BIMSTEC Home Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi, led by the home secretary rather than Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed, as a sign of positive security cooperation.

He also said the delegation’s participation reflected constructive cooperation on security matters.

Referring to the joint Delhi Declaration adopted at the meeting, Jaiswal said BIMSTEC members had agreed to strengthen coordination against international terrorism, cross-border drug trafficking and money laundering.

He said Bangladesh’s participation would help advance regional cooperation on security.

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