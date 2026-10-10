Toufique Imrose Khalidi: One who championed truth and stood by those who spoke it

I first met Toufique Imrose Khalidi in March 2007 after I had given the annual memorial lecture at the Liberation War Museum, then in Segun Bagicha. He was surprised that someone who had been involved in the 1971 Liberation War had been somewhat hidden away for so many years!

For many years I had bottled up and hidden my emotions and feelings related to the genocidal horrors I witnessed in 1971. He helped me to tell my story. He encouraged me to write in detail about the horrors I witnessed in 1971, my experiences in programmes related to poverty alleviation and the rampant corruption I had witnessed in 1971 and under every government since then. He wanted the truth to be written without fear!

Occasionally, when I had written an article criticising the government, friends would phone me early in the morning asking: “Have you packed your bag? They will come to arrest you.”

When Toufique came to know, he would say to me: “If anyone bothers you, we will be there.”

The massive three-volume history of the formation of Bangladesh that bdnews24.com has published is testament to the value he gave to truth and the accurate history of Bangladesh.

A lot of people will also remember Toufique Bhai for the most wonderful Boishakhi lunches at his home when he brought so many people together.

People of different political shades, writers, actors, artists, diplomats. I will particularly remember his kindness. One year I was unable to go to the Boishakhi lunch because of illness and the next day he sent over lots of the special food.

[Julian Henry Francis is a British-born development and social worker who played a crucial role in helping refugees during Bangladesh’s 1971 Liberation War]