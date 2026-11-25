MBBS, BDS admission tests to use uniform question paper again as policy published

The Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council (BMDC) has published the admission test policy for MBBS and BDS courses.

Under the guidelines published on the council’s website on Tuesday night, the entrance examinations for both courses in the 2026–27 academic session will be held on Dec 18 using a uniform question paper.

This marks the second time the two tests are being conducted with a single question set.

Candidates must hold a combined minimum GPA of 8.5 across their Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations to be eligible to apply.

For all ethnic candidates from disadvantaged communities, as well as non-ethnic candidates from the hill districts, applicants must have a combined minimum GPA of 8 in their SSC and HSC -- or equivalent -- examinations, alongside a minimum grade point of 3 in biology.