Nearly 1.1mn HSC exam answer scripts submitted for re-evaluation

A total of 1,087,413 answer scripts have been submitted for re-evaluation following the publication of this year's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examination results.

A total of 291,209 students across the country's 11 education boards applied for re-evaluation of their answer scripts.

According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS), students sought re-evaluation in various subjects, including English and Information and Communication Technology (ICT). The Dhaka Education Board alone received 335,879 applications for re-evaluation.

As per the statistics from the Dhaka Board, 42,002 applications were submitted for each of the English First Paper and Second Paper examinations. ICT received 38,075 applications.

These were the two subjects with the highest number of re-evaluation applications at the Dhaka Board.

Explaining the low pass rates in English and ICT, Dhaka Board Chairman Prof Syed Akhtaruzzaman told BSS that examination administration and evaluation had been made fully objective and impartial over the past two years.

He also cited a shortage of teachers as a major factor. Many colleges do not have enough ICT teachers, while even some government colleges assign teachers from other disciplines to teach the subject due to a lack of subject-specific instructors.

He added that although ICT is relatively easy for science students to understand, the syllabus is quite challenging for students in the humanities and business studies groups.

Subject-wise statistics from the Dhaka Board show that, besides Bangla, English and ICT, a large number of applications were submitted for re-evaluation in key subjects across the science, humanities and business studies groups.

Among the compulsory subjects, Bangla also saw a significant number of applications, with 24,858 requests each for the First Paper and Second Paper.

Among the major science subjects, Chemistry received the highest number of applications, with 18,482 requests each for the First Paper and Second Paper. Biology followed, with 15,757 applications for each paper.

In the humanities group, 3,571 applications were submitted for each paper of Civics and Good Governance, while Social Work received 1,997 applications.

Among business studies subjects, Accounting received the highest number of applications, with 3,827 requests for each paper. Business Organisation and Management received 2,331 applications.

A total of 1,240,798 students sat for this year's examinations under 11 education boards. Of them, 646,685 passed, putting the overall pass rate at 52.12 percent.

Of those who passed, 40,084 students secured a GPA-5, accounting for 6.2 percent of the successful candidates.

Nearly 300,000 students applied for re-evaluation after failing to achieve their expected results. The deadline for submitting applications was Sunday at noon.

Prof Syed Akhtaruzzaman, chairman of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee, said the re-evaluation results would be published on Nov 23.