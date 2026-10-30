More than 1.27mn students await results of HSC, equivalent examinations

The wait is almost over for more than 1.27 million students who sat for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations, with the results set to be published on Saturday.

Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon will announce the results at 11am at the conference room of the Secondary and Higher Education Division under the Ministry of Education.

Students will be able to check their results through their educational institutions, online portals, or SMS after the announcement.

Prof Syed Akhtaruzzaman, chief of the Inter-Board Coordination Committee, told bdnews24.com on Friday evening that preparations were nearing completion.

“We expect to have everything finalised by tonight [Friday],” he said.

Asked whether the results would first be handed over to the prime minister, Akhtaruzzaman said he had spoken to an advisor to the premier.

“If the prime minister consents, the results will first be handed over to him, after which we will hold a briefing.”

A total of 1,270,583 students participated in this year's HSC and equivalent examinations, which began on Jul 2 at 2,697 centres across the country.

The average pass rate across the nine general education boards, the Madrasa Education Board, and the Technical Education Board stood at 58.83 percent under the interim government. In 2024, the pass rate was 77.78 percent.

Regarding the expected pass rate this year, Akhtaruzzaman declined to speculate.

“It would not be appropriate to provide an estimate at this stage. We might have a better idea once everything is finalised. We will have to wait,” he said.

Students, Parents on Edge

With the results due on Saturday, students are caught between anticipation and apprehension, with some particularly worried about how they performed in English.

Labait Islam, a student of the commerce stream at Gazipur Metropolitan College, told bdnews24.com he would be relieved if his results were “at least respectable”.

“While I’m not too worried about Accounting, I’m feeling extremely anxious about English. My only hope is that, whatever the outcome, the results turn out to be respectable,” he said.

Md Limon Islam, a student of the humanities stream at Adarsha College in Dinajpur, said he was also struggling with mixed emotions.

He believed he had performed well in the multiple-choice questions in other subjects after checking his answers at home.

Shal Mrong, a student of the science stream at Nawab Habibullah Model School and College in Dhaka, said he was similarly anxious ahead of the announcement.

“I’m experiencing both fear and excitement,” he said.

He also raised concerns about errors in some Physics and Chemistry question papers.

“There were errors in the question papers for some subjects, such as Physics and Chemistry. I’ve heard that marks will be awarded for those, but I’m not sure how that will play out.”

Parents, too, are waiting anxiously to find out how their children have fared.

Dhaka resident Deepika said she was worried about her son's performance, particularly because she had not seen him study much during the examination period.

How to Check the Results

Students and educational institutions will be able to access the results through the education boards' websites: https://eduboardresults.gov.bd and https://educationboardresults.gov.bd

Institutions can download their results by visiting the “Result” section and entering the relevant education board and the institution's EIIN.

Examinees can also receive their results by SMS from any mobile phone.

To do so, type “HSC<space>three-letter code of the respective education board<space>roll number<space>examination year” and send the message to 16140.

Applications for Re-Scrutiny from Nov 1

Students dissatisfied with their results will be able to apply for re-checking of their answer scripts from Nov 1 to Nov 7.

Applications must be submitted online through https://rescrutiny.eduboardresults.gov.bd

Applicants will need to select their education board from the “Board” drop-down menu, click “Submit” and provide a mobile phone number to receive the outcome of the re-scrutiny by SMS.

Students may seek re-scrutiny for one or more subjects, with a fee of Tk 150 for each subject. For subjects with two papers, separate applications must be submitted for each paper.

Payments can be made through bKash, Nagad, DBBL, Rocket, Upay or Sonali Bank's payment service.

What Happens to Students Who Fail?

Students who fail this year's HSC and equivalent examinations will have the opportunity to retake the exams within two months of the results being published, according to an earlier announcement by the education ministry.

Prof Akteruzzaman said further details would be provided after the results are announced.

“Detailed information on this matter will be provided tomorrow, following the publication of the results. Students will be able to learn how to proceed from there,” he said.