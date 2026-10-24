HSC results to be published on Oct 29

Results of this year’s Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations will be published on Oct 29, the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee chairman has said.

Prof Syed Akhtaruzzaman, chair of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka, said this decision was reached on Saturday.

He told bdnews24.com, “We arrived at this decision following a meeting at the [education] ministry with the secretary and the education minister. Further details on the results will be announced on the 26th.”