HSC results to be published on Oct 31 instead of Oct 29

The publication date for this year’s Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examination results has been deferred by two days to Oct 31.

Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee President Prof Syed Akhteruzzaman confirmed the decision to bdnews24.com on Tuesday.

Explaining the delay, the Dhaka education board chairman said the committee chose Saturday, Oct 31 to publish the outcome to ensure accuracy and prevent any potential questions from arising over the results.

The committee had previously announced in media statement on Oct 24 that results would be released on Thursday, Oct 29.

Under the revised schedule, the results of the 2026 HSC and equivalent exams will come out on Saturday, two days behind the initial date.