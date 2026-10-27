7 more die with ‘measles’ in a day, 63 fresh cases confirmed

Measles continues to take a toll in Bangladesh, with six more people dying of symptoms in a day and another person dying of a confirmed case of the disease.

Chattogram and Khulna divisions recorded two deaths each among patients with symptoms, while Dhaka and Barishal divisions recorded one each.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said on Tuesday that the toll since Mar 15 has reached 1,240.

Of them, 1,135 died with symptoms and 105 had confirmed cases of the disease.

Dhaka Division logged the highest number of deaths among patients with symptoms at 506, followed by Sylhet with 200, Chattogram 109, Rajshahi 93, Mymensingh 89, Barishal 67, Khulna 54 and Rangpur 17.

Symptoms appeared in another 1,232 people over the past 24 hours, and measles was confirmed in 63.

Hospitals admitted 1,128 patients with symptoms: Dhaka Division 410, Chattogram 248, Sylhet 100, Barishal 116, Khulna 96, Mymensingh 83, Rangpur 35 and Rajshahi 40.

Between Mar 15 and Tuesday, 199,127 patients were admitted with symptoms, and 191,090 have since recovered and gone home.

This year, 223,784 people have developed symptoms, of whom 23,541 tested positive.

The health directorate has kept count since Mar 15, but not every patient is tested, so the real number of confirmed cases is difficult to determine.

Its figures cover only patients who come to hospital and are admitted.