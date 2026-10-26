Six more die of measles symptoms across Bangladesh

Measles continues to take a toll in Bangladesh, with six more people dying of symptoms in a day.

Dhaka Division accounted for three deaths, while Mymensingh, Barishal and Khulna divisions recorded one each.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said on Monday that the toll since Mar 15 has reached 1,233.

Of them, 1,129 died with symptoms and 104 had confirmed cases of the disease.

Dhaka Division logged the highest number of deaths among patients with symptoms at 505, followed by Sylhet with 200, Chattogram 107, Rajshahi 93, Mymensingh 89, Barishal 66, Khulna 52 and Rangpur 17.

Symptoms appeared in another 1,388 people over the past 24 hours, and measles was confirmed in 78.

Hospitals admitted 1,296 patients with symptoms: Dhaka Division 400, Chattogram 308, Sylhet 154, Barishal 134, Khulna 122, Mymensingh 88, Rangpur 63 and Rajshahi 27.

Between Mar 15 and Saturday, 197,999 patients were admitted with symptoms, and 190,036 have since recovered and gone home.

This year, 222,552 people have developed symptoms, of whom 23,478 tested positive.

The health directorate has kept count since Mar 15, but not every patient is tested, so the real number of confirmed cases is difficult to determine.

Its figures cover only patients who come to hospital and are admitted.