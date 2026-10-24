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Bangladesh reports eight more suspected measles deaths as toll reaches 1,118

Dhaka Division records the highest number of fatalities involving suspected measles

Bangladesh reports eight more suspected measles deaths as toll reaches 1,118

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 24 Oct 2026, 07:44 PM

Updated : 24 Oct 2026, 07:44 PM

Another eight people have died with measles symptoms in Bangladesh over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll from suspected cases this year to 1,118.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), 104 people have died from confirmed measles, taking the combined death toll from measles and suspected cases to 1,222.

A DGHS bulletin issued on Saturday said three deaths were reported in Dhaka Division, two each in Sylhet and Chattogram divisions, and one in Mymensingh Division.

Dhaka Division has recorded the highest number of deaths involving measles symptoms, at 501.

Sylhet reported 199 deaths, Chattogram 105, Rajshahi 93, Mymensingh 87, Barishal 65, Khulna 51 and Rangpur 17.

The health directorate also reported 1,014 people with suspected measles across the country in the past 24 hours, while 51 people tested positive for measles.

A further 881 patients with suspected measles symptoms were admitted to hospitals during the period.

Of them, 284 were in Dhaka Division, 224 in Chattogram, 125 in Sylhet, 91 in Barishal, 70 in Khulna, 49 in Mymensingh, 26 in Rangpur and 12 in Rajshahi.

According to DGHS figures, 195,514 people with suspected measles had been admitted to hospitals between Mar 15 and Saturday. Of them, 187,605 had recovered and returned home.

The total number of people recorded with the disease symptoms over the period reached 219,884, including 23,324 confirmed cases.

The health directorate has been tracking measles and suspected cases, along with related deaths, since Mar 15.

Not all patients who visit hospitals or remain outside hospital care are tested for measles, meaning the actual number of infections is unknown.

The health directorate records data on patients who seek treatment or are admitted to hospitals.

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