Two more die with measles symptoms, 87 fresh cases confirmed

Another two people have died with measles symptoms in Bangladesh over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths linked to measles and its symptoms to 1,280.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), 1,177 of the deaths involved patients with measles symptoms, while 105 were confirmed measles cases.

A DGHS bulletin issued on Saturday said the latest deaths were reported in the Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions during the 24 hours from 8am on Saturday.

Dhaka has recorded the highest number of deaths involving measles symptoms, at 529. Sylhet follows with 207, while Chattogram has reported 114, Rajshahi 93, Mymensingh 89, Barishal 70, Khulna 57 and Rangpur 18.

The bulletin said 1,138 people with measles symptoms arrived at hospitals across the country during the reporting period. Tests confirmed measles in 87 of them, while 1,114 patients were admitted.

Of those admitted, 464 were in Dhaka Division, 204 in Chattogram, 121 in Sylhet, 98 in Khulna, 60 in Mymensingh, 95 in Barishal, 32 in Rangpur, and 40 in Rajshahi.

DGHS data show that 211,865 people with measles symptoms have been admitted to hospitals so far, with 203,257 discharged after recovery.

The health directorate has recorded 238,840 hospital visits involving measles symptoms this year, including 24,442 confirmed cases.

The DGHS has been tracking measles cases, suspected infections and deaths since Mar 15.

However, not all patients who visit hospitals or remain outside hospital care are tested for measles, making it difficult to establish the actual number of infections.

The official figures cover only patients who seek hospital care or are admitted, the bulletin said.