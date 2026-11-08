‘She is not insecure’: Salman praises "Maatrubhumi" co-star Chitrangada Singh

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has praised his "Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace" co-star Chitrangada Singh, describing her as confident and free of insecurities.

Speaking at the film's trailer launch, Salman was asked about his chemistry with Chitrangada and the qualities that set her apart, Indian broadcaster NDTV reports.

The journalist referred to Salman's previous co-stars Aishwarya Rai and Katrina Kaif before asking about his pairing with Chitrangada. The question also mentioned an incident in which a kick by Salman reportedly left the actress injured.

Responding with his trademark wit, Salman said, “There is a punch in chemistry.”

Asked about Chitrangada's best quality, he replied, “No insecurity at all.”

"Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace" marks the first time Salman and Chitrangada have shared the screen.

The film is based on the 2020 clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley and draws on accounts from Shiv Aroor's book "India's Most Fearless".

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film features Salman as Indian Army Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, who led the 16 Bihar Regiment during the confrontation. He was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra.

Mukesh Rishi, Ankur Bhatia, Zeyn Shaw and Abhilash Chaudhary also feature in the cast.

Initially announced as "Battle of Galwan", the film was later renamed "Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace".

Salman said the release was postponed to allow more time for visual effects work and to recover production time following an injury to Chitrangada.

Produced by Salman Khan Films, the movie is scheduled to hit theatres on Dec 4.