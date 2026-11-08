November 08, 2026

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Bus arson, crude bomb explosions aimed at spreading panic, say police

Police are closely monitoring and investigating each incident, DMP spokesperson says

Bus arson, crude bomb explosions aimed at spreading panic, say police

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 08 Nov 2026, 04:21 PM

Updated : 08 Nov 2026, 04:21 PM

Police believe a group with malicious intent is behind the recent spate of crude bomb blasts and bus arson attacks across Dhaka.

Responding to reporters at his office on Minto Road on Sunday, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner (Media and Public Relations) Akhtar Hossain said the group had orchestrated the violence to spread panic and carry out sabotage.

"Police are closely monitoring and investigating each incident," he said. "Several individuals linked to these attacks have already been arrested."

The officer said the arrestees include members of a banned organisation and its affiliates, and that investigations against them are under way.

Stressing that intelligence surveillance remains active to prevent further incidents, Akhtar said: "Police deployments are coordinated with reports from intelligence agencies, and operational activities are proceeding accordingly."

The DMP spokesman reiterated that all necessary precautions have been taken to maintain public safety and curb widespread alarm, noting that mobile patrols and picket duties are ongoing across the city.

Asked about the source of the explosive-making materials, he said: "Police detectives previously arrested individuals involved in similar incidents and seized explosive substances. We continue to maintain strict surveillance on all these fronts."

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