Janhvi says mom Sridevi saw ‘potential’ in her acting career after nose job

Janhvi Kapoor recalls how a nose job changed Sridevi's opinion about her acting dreams: ‘Yeah, there's potential’. Photo: Hindustan Times

Janhvi Kapoor recalls how a nose job changed Sridevi's opinion about her acting dreams: ‘Yeah, there's potential’. Photo: Hindustan Times

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has recalled how her late mother, Sridevi, was initially unsure about her decision to enter the film industry, joking that the veteran actor saw potential in her only after she underwent a nose job.

In a recent conversation with her maternal cousin and actor Maheswari on Galatta Plus Tamil, Janhvi spoke about how Sridevi reacted when she first expressed her desire to become an actor, writes Hindustan Times.

Recalling the conversation, Maheswari said Sridevi had concerns about Janhvi joining films, given the hard work and dedication the profession demanded.

“Jaanu wants to be in films, but I’m not very keen because it’s a lot of hard work, a lot of dedication, and you have to be really strong to get in there,” Maheswari recalled Sridevi saying.

Janhvi, however, shared a humorous take on what might have changed her mother's mind.

“I think maybe you should cut this out, but I think before I did my nose, she was unsure. She was like, 'I don't think it's…' After I did my nose, she's like, 'Yeah, there's potential',” she said, laughing.

Sridevi died in February 2018 at the age of 54 while in Dubai to attend the wedding celebrations of her nephew, actor Mohit Marwah.

Her sudden death shocked the film industry and her fans. According to the Dubai Police investigation, she died from accidental drowning in the bathtub of her hotel apartment after losing consciousness.

Janhvi's Upcoming Projects

Janhvi was most recently seen alongside Ram Charan in Peddi, where the portrayal of her character sparked debate over objectification.

The actor has several projects in the pipeline across genres and languages.

She will next be seen in an action entertainer with Tiger Shroff and Lakshya, tentatively titled “Lag Jaa Gale”, as well as an untitled thriller featuring Sreeleela.

Janhvi is also reportedly exploring Tamil cinema with Dhruv Vikram. She is further said to be in talks for horror projects being developed with “Tumbbad” director Rahi Anil Barve.