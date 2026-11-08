Islamic preacher Farooqi murder: Case against 6 goes to trial

A decade after the killing of Islamic Front leader and Islamic television programme host Nurul Islam Farooqi, a Dhaka court has ordered a case over his murder and robbery to trial.

On Sunday, Dhaka Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Shahidul Islam rejected the defendants' plea for acquittal and framed charges against them.

The judge has set Dec 6 as the first day of recording testimony, said state lawyer Aminul Islam Sarkar.

The six accused are Abdullah Al Tasnim Nahid, Engineer Riaz alias Ripon, Abu Raihan Mahmud Abdul Hadi, Hadisur Rahman Sagar, Mahmud Ibne Bashar and Rafiqul Islam Fardin.

Three of the defendants - Nahid, Ripon and Hadi – were out on bail and present in court for the hearing. Zayedur Rahman and several other lawyers petitioned for acquittal on their behalf.

The accused Sagar, who is in jail, attended the hearing virtually. Bashar and Fardin are absconding.

State lawyer Aminul petitioned for them to be indicted framing charges. After hearing both sides, the court rejected the defendants' plea for acquittal and ordered the framing of charges against them.

Case Details

Farooqi was hacked to death and had his throat slit at his house in Dhaka’s East Rajabazar on Aug 27, 2014.

Police recovered his body that night. Farooqi’s son Faisal Farooqi filed a case against seven to eight people at the capital's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station after the killing.

The case documents say that around 7pm on the night of the killing, the perpetrators rang the doorbell to Farooqi's house. When he opened the door, two men entered and sat down in the drawing room. After some time six to seven more people entered the house.

As there was no place to sit, plaintiff Faisal Farooqi's cousin Maruf Hossain went to get a chair from inside. When he returned, he saw that the accused were holding a pistol and a machete to Farooqi's head. They then tied up everyone in the house, killed Farooqi and left with cash, mobile phones, gold ornaments and a camera.

On Nov 5, 2024, almost 10 years after the murder, the investigating officer of the case, CID Additional Special Superintendent of Police KM Abul Kashem filed a chargesheet in court, accusing six people.

Although it was a murder case, the investigation brought charges of murder and robbery against the accused.