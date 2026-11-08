November 08, 2026

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Case against three over JNU student Jobayed’s death goes to trial

All three suspects in the case - Jobayed’s student Barsha, her boyfriend, and his friend - are in jail

Case against three over JNU student Jobayed’s death goes to trial

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 08 Nov 2026, 02:17 PM

Updated : 08 Nov 2026, 02:17 PM

A Dhaka court has framed charges against three suspects in the murder case of Jagannath University Chhatra Dal leader Jobayed Hossain, ordering the case to trial.

Acting Judge Mazharul Islam of the Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judges’ Court of Dhaka rejected the accused's plea for acquittal and indicted them on Sunday.

The court’s Bench Assistant Majedul Islam said, "Dec 9 has been set for the recording of testimony."

The accused are Jobayed's student Barjis Shabnam Barsha, her alleged boyfriend Mahir Rahman and Mahir's friend Fardeen Ahmed Aylan.

All three suspects are in jail. They were produced in court before the hearing.

Lawyers Al Mamun Rasel, Zahir Hossain Khan, and M Rasheduzzaman, representing the accused, sought the acquittal of the accused at the hearing. The plaintiff's lawyer, Ishtiaq Hossain Zipu, petitioned for them to be indicted.

Afterwards, the court ordered the framing of charges against the suspects. The accused claimed their innocence and asked for justice.

Jobayed was stabbed to death on Oct 19 last year after tutoring his student in Old Dhaka’s Armanitola. He was attacked on the ground floor of the student's house at 4:30pm that day.

Two days later, Jobayed's elder brother Enayet Hossain Saikat filed a case with Bangshal Police Station over the incident. Eight months after the case was filed, investigating officer Sub Inspector (SI) Ashraf Hossain of Bangshal Police Station, submitted a charge sheet against the three suspects to the court on Jun 30.

As the case was ready for trial, an order was issued on Aug 12 to transfer the case from the CMM Court in Dhaka to the Metropolitan Sessions Judges’ Court. After that, the hearing of the chargesheet was postponed three times.

On Oct 28, the court gave the suspects one last extension before the chargesheet was heard.

According to the details of the case, Jobayed used to tutor students in addition to his studies at Jagannath University.

As usual, on the afternoon of Oct 19 last year, he went to tutor Barsha. Around 5:45pm, she told Jobayed's university junior Saikat over Messenger, "Someone or some people are killing Jobayed Sir."

Kamrul Hasan, a student of Jagannath University, informed Jobayed's brother Saikat of the incident over the phone around 7pm that night.

When Saikat rushed to the spot on a motorcycle with his brother-in-law Sharif Mohammad around 8:30pm, he saw blood stains on the stairs and walls going up from the ground floor of the building.

They found Jobayed's bloody body lying face down on the stairs of the third floor of the building.

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