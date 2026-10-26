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Trial of Hasina, 33 others begins over truck driver Hossain murder

Witness testimony is scheduled to begin on Nov 25

Trial of Hasina, 33 others begins over truck driver Hossain murder

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 26 Oct 2026, 01:45 PM

Updated : 26 Oct 2026, 01:45 PM

A court has ordered the trial of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 33 others after framing charges against them in a case over the death of truck driver Md Hossain in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur during the July Uprising.

Judge Rabiul Alam of Dhaka’s Fourth Special Judge’s Court passed the order on Monday, rejecting the defendants’ petitions seeking discharge from the case.

The court also fixed Nov 25 for recording witness testimony, according to bench assistant Belal Hossain.

According to the case details, Hossain was shot dead in Mohammadpur on Jul 19 during the 2024 movement. Two others, identified only as Sajjad and Shahin, were injured in the incident.

Hossain’s mother Mosammat Rina Begum filed a case on Aug 31, 2024, naming Hasina and 15 others as defendants over her son’s death.

Following an investigation, Mohammadpur Police Sub-Inspector Md Akramuzzaman submitted a charge sheet against 34 people, including Hasina, to the court on Nov 23 last year.

Twenty defendants, including Hasina, remain at large in the case. Arrest warrants were issued against them on Jan 26.

Besides Hasina, the defendants include Awami League General Secretary and former road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, former foreign minister Hasan Mahmud, former minister Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Bangladesh Chhatra League president Saddam Hossain and general secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Inan, Asif Ahmed, Tarequzzaman Rajib, Sheikh Bazlur Rahman and Nur Mohammad Sentu.

Former state minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak and former MP Sadek Khan are among four defendants currently in jail in connection with the case, while 10 others are out on bail.

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