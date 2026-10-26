October 26, 2026

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Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Keraniganj

Five firefighting units are working at the scene, with three more on the way

Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Keraniganj

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 26 Oct 2026, 02:24 PM

Updated : 26 Oct 2026, 02:24 PM

A fire has broken out at the Aman Plastic Factory near Narikel Bagh of Dhaka’s Keraniganj.

Five units of the Fire Service and Civil Defence are working to bring the blaze under control, while three more units are on their way to the scene.

The Fire Service said the fire was reported at 12:25pm on Monday. The units reached the scene seven minutes later, at 12:32pm, and started work, confirmed Talha Bin Zasim, an officer of the media cell at Fire Service headquarters.

All eight units will work together to bring the flames under control, he said.

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