October 13, 2026

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Chawkbazar fire leaves 4 firefighters ill from smoke, under observation at burn institute

Fire crews have faced multiple obstacles while tackling the blaze inside the Old Dhaka market

Chawkbazar fire leaves 4 firefighters ill from smoke, under observation at burn institute

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 13 Oct 2026, 11:44 AM

Updated : 13 Oct 2026, 11:44 AM

Firefighters who fell ill from smoke while battling the fire at Mansur Khan Tower in Dhaka’s Chawkbazar have been placed under observation at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

The four, who succumbed to the fumes while tackling Monday’s blaze, are firefighter Md Zillur Rahman, 40, and leader Md Nazrul Islam, 50, of Palashi Fire Station; station officer Md Maruf, 35, of Siddik Bazar Fire Station; and leader Md Mahfuzur Haque Majumder of Khilgaon Fire Station.

The Fire Service and Civil Defence said they were overcome by dense smoke while working to contain the fire, and were later rescued and taken to the burn institute.

The agency received word of the fire at the Old Dhaka market just after 5pm on Monday. Ten units arrived one after another to join the effort, and the flames were brought under control at dawn on Tuesday after 12 hours of effort.

Talha Bin Zasim, an official at the media cell of Fire Service Headquarters, said crews struggled to reach the site and subdue the blaze because of heavy traffic in Old Dhaka, narrow lanes and the building’s complex structure.

A shortage of water sources and thick smoke further hampered the operation. Firefighters eventually used a smoke ejector to tackle the fire inside.

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