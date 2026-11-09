Bus fire near Farmgate metro rail station prompts temporary closure

A bus has reportedly caught fire beneath Dhaka’s Farmgate metro rail station.

Operations at the metro rail station have been temporarily suspended following the incident.

Fire Service and Civil Defence Duty Officer Rozina Akter said they received reports of the fire at 6:35pm on Monday.

“Upon receiving reports of a fire on a Labbaik Paribahan bus, two units of the Fire Service were dispatched to the scene.

“The bus had passengers, but it was empty by the time we began operations.”

Metro rail authorities said in a statement that the station had been temporarily closed as a precaution following the fire. It would reopen and passenger services resume once the situation returned to normal.

The Fire Service reported no casualties in the bus fire.