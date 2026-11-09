Chilly winds signal winter's approach in Dhaka

The sky over Dhaka was clear in the morning, but by midday, it turned overcast and gloomy. Chilly winds and dark clouds moved in, and just before evening, some areas experienced rain.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has said winter is expected to begin setting in across Bangladesh from the third week of November.

The seasonal transition usually begins towards the end of the Bengali month of Kartik, with the cold gradually intensifying as winter approaches.

Meteorologist AKM Nazmul Hoque told bdnews24.com that temperatures have already started falling in the northern districts, where some areas are experiencing temperatures between 18 and 20 degrees Celsius.

“Temperatures below 24 degrees Celsius create a winter-like atmosphere, and people in the northern region are already experiencing that change,” he said.

“Over the next few days, both daytime and nighttime temperatures across the country may drop further. After 18th November, the winter is expected to intensify nationwide, including in the Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, and Sylhet Divisions. Further rainfall has also been forecast.”

The lowest temperature recorded in the country in the 24 hours leading up to 6am on Monday was 15 degrees Celsius in Tetulia, Panchagarh, according to the Met Office’s regular bulletin.

Other northern regions also recorded relatively low temperatures, including 18.5 degrees Celsius in Dimla, Nilphamari, 19.3 degrees in Dinajpur, 19.4 degrees in Rajarhat, Kurigram, 19.8 degrees in Saidpur, and 20.8 degrees in Rangpur.