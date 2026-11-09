November 09, 2026

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Tarique announces six 100-bed hospitals exclusively for industrial workers

He outlines a plan in parliament for workers' hospitals at Tongi, Ashulia, Kaliakair, Narayanganj, Savar and Chattogram

Tarique announces six 100-bed hospitals exclusively for industrial workers

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 09 Nov 2026, 08:07 PM

Updated : 09 Nov 2026, 08:07 PM

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has announced plans to build six 100-bed hospitals in industrial areas across the country to provide healthcare exclusively for workers.

He outlined the initiative in parliament on Monday, replying to a question from BNP MP Shamsur Rahman Shimul Biswas.

The hospitals are planned for Tongi, Ashulia, Kaliakair, Narayanganj, Savar and Chattogram.

Shimul had asked whether the government had specific plans to ensure healthcare for low-income workers and their families.

Thanking the MP, Tarique said the government was giving serious consideration to workers’ healthcare.

He accused the previous authoritarian administration of deliberately weakening the country’s health system, particularly in rural areas.

“Because of the previous government’s policies, people in this country had to depend on a particular foreign country for medical treatment,” he said.

Tarique also criticised the previous government’s energy and industrial policies, saying they had increased dependence on imports instead of using domestic mineral resources and developing industry.

The current government was working for people across all professions and social groups, he said, adding that specialised hospitals for workers were part of that commitment.

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