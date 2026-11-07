Tarique calls Nov 7 'Bangladesh's Magna Carta', urges national unity

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has described Nov 7 as “Bangladesh's Magna Carta”, saying the events of that day in 1975 laid the foundation for a shared Bangladeshi identity and national unity.

Speaking at an event marking National Revolution and Solidarity Day at the Army Stadium in Dhaka Cantonment on Saturday, he said: “The 7th of November is the Magna Carta in the history of independent Bangladesh. Regardless of party affiliation, religion or ethnicity -- whether Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, Christian or members of ethnic minority communities -- all those born as citizens of Bangladesh share one identity: we are Bangladeshis,” he said.

"Therefore, as long as Bangladesh exists, the importance and significance of the united revolution of soldiers and people on Nov 7 will remain relevant.”

Tarique and his wife Zubaida Rahman watched performances by Bangladesh National Cadet Corps members and Scouts depicting the Liberation War, the events of Nov 7, the administrations of his parents Ziaur Rahman and Khaleda Zia, and the 2024 mass uprising.

Addressing the younger generation, Tarique said history was not merely about remembering the past but also about shaping a nation's identity and future.

“True history is a source of inspiration for a nation's identity, self-respect and the building of a prosperous future,” he said.

Calling for national unity, the BNP chief urged Bangladeshis to uphold the spirit of Nov 7 and prevent any attempt to undermine the country's sovereignty or democratic rights.

“Let our principal pledge that no one will ever again be allowed to take away the rights of the country and its people or turn Bangladesh into a subservient state,” he said.

Tarique also drew parallels between the 1971 Liberation War, the 1975 events and the 2024 mass uprising.

“The war of 1971 was fought to achieve independence. The struggle of 2024 was to protect the independence of the country and its people,” he said.

He added that the forces defeated in 1975 had later returned to power and established "fascist rule", before being defeated again in the 2024 uprising.

The BNP observes Nov 7 as National Revolution and Solidarity Day, commemorating the counter-coup that freed party founder Ziaur Rahman from house arrest and paved the way for his rise to power.

The date was excluded from the list of national days under the Awami League government but was restored following a cabinet decision on Apr 16.

Concluding his speech, Tarique called on Bangladeshis to put national interests above all else.

“Not Delhi, not Pindi, not any other country -- Bangladesh comes first,” he said.