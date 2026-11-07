November 07, 2026

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Two dead, 25 injured after tour bus crashes in Satkania

Students from a madrasa in Cumilla’s Burichang Upazila were travelling on the bus to Cox’s Bazar for a field trip

Two dead, 25 injured after tour bus crashes in Satkania

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 07 Nov 2026, 01:13 PM

Updated : 07 Nov 2026, 01:13 PM

Two people, including a teacher, have been killed and 25 others injured when a bus carrying madrasa students on a field trip to Cox's Bazar crashed and overturned in Chattogram.

The incident occurred early on Saturday along the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway in Satkania Upazila’s Keranihat, according to police.

The victims have been identified as 45-year-old teacher Sohana Akter and 56-year-old Md Israfil, the husband of another teacher.

All casualties were students, teachers and their family members from Bakshimul Sunnia Islamia Madrasa in Cumilla’s Burichang Upazila.

Dohazari Highway Police Station chief Nurul Absar said the vehicle lost control shortly after crossing a railway line in Keranihat.

"A few hundred yards past the level crossing, the driver lost control and the bus veered to the offside of the road, crashing into a tree," he said. "One person died at the scene, and another succumbed to their injuries after being taken to hospital."

Mohammad Jabil, a student travelling in an accompanying bus, said the group had set out overnight in two coaches.

"Female students, teachers, and their families were in the front bus, while we were in the other," he said. "We heard that their driver lost control while attempting to overtake another vehicle."

First responders, police officers, and local residents rescued the injured and took them to nearby medical facilities.

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