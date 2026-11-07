November 07, 2026

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3 of a family among 4 dead as truck runs over vehicles in Jamalpur

Two others are injured in the crash on the Jamalpur-Dewanganj regional highway, police say

3 of a family among 4 dead as truck runs over vehicles in Jamalpur

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 07 Nov 2026, 12:51 PM

Updated : 07 Nov 2026, 01:34 PM

Four people, including three members of a family, have been killed after a truck ran over a motorcycle and an electric three-wheeler, widely known as an easy bike, in Jamalpur's Melandah Upazila.

Two others were injured in the crash on the Jamalpur-Dewanganj regional highway on Saturday, according to ATM Mahmudul Haque, chief of Melandaha Police Station.

The dead were identified as Morshed Alam, 25, his wife Ikrama, 20, and their daughter Rifa, residents of Indullamari in Islampur Upazila, and motorcyclist Shawkat Hasan Likhon of Bakultala in Melandah.

Citing local residents, Mahmudul said the easy bike was travelling towards Jamalpur from Shimultali in the morning, while the motorcycle was heading in the opposite direction.

A Jamalpur-bound truck first ran over the oncoming motorcycle before hitting the three-wheeler travelling ahead of it.

The three family members died when the three-wheeler was crushed, while three others were seriously injured.

The injured were taken to Jamalpur General Hospital, where doctors declared Likhon dead.

One of the injured was identified as Hazrat Ali, 35, of Shihata. The other has yet to be identified.

Both were transferred to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment.

Police recovered the bodies from the scene and took them to the police station.

Mahmudul said local residents detained the truck driver and seized the vehicle as he attempted to flee after the crash.

Legal proceedings are under way, he added.

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