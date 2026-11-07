November 07, 2026

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Delhi world's most polluted major city on eve of Diwali, Swiss group says

The Indian capital faces severe pollution forecasts a day before the Hindu festival of lights

Delhi world&#039;s most polluted major city on eve of Diwali, Swiss group says
People shop for lanterns at a market before Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Mumbai, India, Nov 6, 2026. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 07 Nov 2026, 12:35 PM

Updated : 07 Nov 2026, 12:35 PM

Delhi was the world's most polluted major city on Saturday morning, according to Swiss group IQAir's live ranking, as the Indian capital faced severe pollution forecasts a day before Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights.

India has ordered schools in and around Delhi to offer online classes, and encouraged people to work from home ahead of Diwali on Sunday, which is usually marked by the widespread use of firecrackers that further worsen the air quality.

IQAir ranked Delhi first among the world's major cities at 10:35am (0505 GMT), with a US air quality index reading of 581, double that of Lahore in neighbouring Pakistan, at 285.

IQAir's reading, based on concentrations of air pollutants, is not directly comparable to India's official index, which uses a different scale and methodology.

India's Central Pollution Control Board put Delhi's air quality index at 363 at 10am, in the "very poor" category.

Friday's air quality in Delhi was the worst pre-Diwali air in eight years, local media said, citing official data.

Pollution is an annual problem in many parts of northern India from the onset of winter as ⁠cold, heavy air traps vehicle emissions, construction dust and smoke from crop-waste burning.

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