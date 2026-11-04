November 04, 2026

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Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi's Ramayana fever takes over London's Trafalgar Square

According to Sacnilk, Ramayana has earned Rs 966.4 million through advance ticket sales

Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi&#039;s Ramayana fever takes over London&#039;s Trafalgar Square
Ramayana releases in theatres on Nov 5. Photo: NDTV

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 04 Nov 2026, 03:19 PM

Updated : 04 Nov 2026, 03:20 PM

With just a day left before the release of Nitesh Tiwari’s “Ramayana” during Diwali, excitement surrounding the film has reached a fever pitch, with celebrations inspired by the mythological epic taking over London’s iconic Trafalgar Square.
A wedding choreographer named Nina shared a video on social media showing women dressed as Sita performing to the song “Mangal Rang” as part of Diwali celebrations at the famous London landmark, NDTV reports.
“This is how we took over the entire Trafalgar Square celebrating Diwali in London. All dressed up as Sita,” she wrote in the caption.
She also described the event as a Diwali celebration with a ‘Ramayana’ theme, adding that the film was set to hit cinemas over the weekend.

“Diwali in London x Ramayana theme and yes, Ramayana movie is releasing this weekend, so had to post this reel. JAI SHREE RAM,” she wrote.
Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and Ravie Dubey, the film has also generated considerable interest among moviegoers in India, with advance ticket bookings remaining strong.
According to Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 966.4 million through advance ticket sales.

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