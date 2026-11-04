No workers on Mirpur roads, over 10,000 police deployed: DMP

More than 10,000 police officers have been deployed across Mirpur to maintain order amid garment workers’ protests, with the streets now clear of demonstrators, a senior Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) official has said.

Joint Commissioner Md Mahidul Islam said on Wednesday that the situation was normal, with workers returning to several factories and production resuming.

Police are deployed in Mirpur-1, Pallabi, Rupnagar, Mirpur-12, Kafrul and other key areas.

Mahidul said arrests had been made over road blockades, vandalism and damage to public property. Those found involved in offences would face legal action.

He could not give an exact arrest figure, saying operations were ongoing and officers were verifying suspects under senior officials’ supervision. Workers and pedestrians found uninvolved were being released.

The Special Response Battalion (SRB), Armed Police Battalion (APBn), DMP’s Detective Branch (DB), Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) and other intelligence agencies are also working alongside police.

Officer Mahidul accused a group of outsiders of instigating workers to engage in violence, saying genuine workers were not involved in arson or vandalism.

On workers’ wage demands, he said a wage board had been formed and work was under way to improve their benefits.

He said police would take legal action against anyone involved in violence, regardless of their influence, to protect public safety and state property.