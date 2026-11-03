November 03, 2026

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Police suspect ‘hidden agenda’ behind Mirpur workers’ protest

Police will take even tougher action if necessary, says Deputy Commissioner Towhidul

Police suspect ‘hidden agenda’ behind Mirpur workers’ protest

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 03 Nov 2026, 04:04 PM

Updated : 03 Nov 2026, 04:05 PM

Police believe that those continuing to protest in Mirpur despite the formation of a wage board for the garment industry have a “hidden agenda”, says Towhidul Arif, deputy commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) Public Order Management (POM) South Division.

Speaking near the Mirpur 11 Metro Station around noon on Tuesday, he said: “Some hooligans tried to disrupt everything. They had put up barricades on tge Mirpur-11 road.

“You have seen how firmly we have brought the situation under control. We will take even tougher action if necessary.”

Towhidul said those currently taking part in the protests did not appear to be genuine garment workers.

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“We suspect that they are out on the streets with a particular agenda. That is why we are preparing to deal with them firmly,” he said.

Claiming that the situation was under police control, the deputy commissioner said protesters had hurled bricks and stones at police.

He could not immediately confirm how many police personnel had been injured in the clashes.

Towhidul said the exact number of people arrested and injured would be disclosed later.

He said traffic movement on the roads had returned to normal, while police were patrolling various lanes and alleys to check whether anyone was still occupying the streets.

Asked about a video showing a policeman being brutally beaten by several people on Kalshi Road in Mirpur, he said police had seen the footage and would take necessary action over the incident.

“I believe the genuine workers are no longer on the streets. They may have gone home on their day off or may be working at garment factories.

“We believe those who are still there are staying on the streets with a particular agenda,” he said.

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