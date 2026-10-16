DMP steps up cyber monitoring to curb rumours during Durga Puja festivals

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has “stepped up cyber monitoring” to prevent attempts to create confusion by spreading rumours and misinformation on social media during the Durga Puja festivities.

DMP Commissioner Mosleh Uddin Ahmad outlined Durga Puja security measures at a press briefing at Dhakeshwari National Temple on Friday.

“Dhaka Metropolitan Police has taken all necessary security measures to ensure that the Sharadiya Durga Puja is celebrated in a peaceful, safe and festive atmosphere across the capital,” he said.

The DMP commissioner urged people to promptly inform the nearest police station or call the national emergency helpline 999 if they come across rumours or propaganda concerning Durga Puja on social media, or notice any suspicious information related to security.

He said Durga Puja will be celebrated at 257 worship venues across Dhaka this year.

According to the police official, the worship venues have been divided into four categories based on their importance, the expected number of devotees and visitors, and the overall security situation.

“Police presence will be ensured at these venues around the clock. CCTV cameras will also be used to monitor the overall security situation at the puja venues and surrounding areas.”

Archways have been installed at the entrances to key venues to facilitate security screening, he added.

The DMP commissioner said an additional 2,072 police personnel would join those already on regular duty to provide security during the festival.

Personnel from different DMP units will work in coordination, patrol areas around the worship venues and keep watch for suspicious people and objects.

The Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, Explosive Recovery and Bomb Disposal Team, Dog Squad and Crime Scene Unit will also remain on standby to respond to emergencies, according to the DMP chief.

Mosleh Uddin also outlined a special security plan for the immersion of idols on Bijoya Dashami.

He said the immersion procession would begin at the Dhakeshwari National Temple and end at Wiseghat.

Additional police personnel will be deployed considering the procession route and expected crowds. Necessary measures will also be taken in coordination with the relevant authorities to ensure the procession proceeds smoothly while keeping public movement uninterrupted.

The DMP commissioner sought cooperation from puja celebration committees, temple management committees, volunteers and city residents to ensure the festival is celebrated in a safe and peaceful environment.

He also urged devotees and visitors to follow security guidelines at worship venues and cooperate with police personnel on duty.