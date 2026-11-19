The government has reshuffled 17 police officers holding the ranks of deputy inspector general (DIG), additional DIG and superintendent of police (SP).

The officers include a DIG-ranked additional commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and a DIG of the Special Branch (SB).

The home ministry issued a gazette notification to this effect on Thursday.

According to the notice, DMP Additional Commissioner Mohammad Osman Gani has been transferred as commandant of the Police Training Centre (PTC) in Rangpur, while SB DIG Md Mahmudur Rahman has been appointed DIG of the Police Staff College in Dhaka.

Among other transfers, Additional DIG Md Mizanur Rahman of the Traffic and Driving School (TDS) has been posted to the Police Training Centre in Rangpur.

In addition, Sheikh Shariful Islam, who was promoted to additional DIG on a supernumerary basis at the Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP), has been made commandant of the In-Service Training Centre in Rangpur.

Mohammad Nazrul Islam, another supernumerary additional DIG from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), has been assigned to the In-Service Training Centre in Nilphamari.

The remaining 12 officers affected by the reshuffle hold the rank of SP.