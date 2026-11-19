Cambridge Dictionary has named "human" as its Word of the Year, reflecting how the rapid rise of artificial intelligence is reshaping everyday language, according to the BBC.

Defined by the dictionary as "having the qualities, faults, and feelings that people have, as opposed to gods, animals, or machines", the word has seen a four-fold increase in use since 1900.

Chief editor Colin McIntosh said the growth of AI means people now have to explicitly specify "human" for tasks and creations that could once only be done by people.

Compound terms such as "human-made" and "human-driven" are also surging in popularity to distinguish real human work from machine-generated output.

Dictionary editors pointed to high-profile cultural and tech debates as key drivers behind the trend.

These include actors Scarlett Johansson speaking out against "an assault on human creativity" and Matthew McConaughey acting to protect his voice and image from unauthorised digital replication.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates welcomed the choice, stating that AI's success should be measured by how much it improves human lives. Gates has also argued for "human reserved jobs", such as caregiving, alongside a "robot tax" to fund worker retraining.

Meanwhile, AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton warned that humanity is creating "alien beings", while Pope Leo XIV has cautioned against new forms of "dehumanisation".

University of Cambridge academics noted that the AI boom has revived age-old philosophical questions about consciousness, creativity and compassion, according to the BBC.

In response to the flood of synthetic media, researchers are even exploring a universal "human made" symbol -- similar to the Fairtrade mark -- to help people identify authentic human work.