Bangladesh has recorded two more dengue deaths over the past 24 hours, while 1,615 have been hospitalised with the mosquito-borne disease.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) reported the figures in its dengue bulletin issued on Thursday, covering the 24 hours from 8am on Wednesday.

Both deaths were recorded in Dhaka Division, according to the health directorate.

With the latest fatalities, the official death toll from dengue this year has risen to 510. A total of 168,933 patients have been admitted to hospitals since the beginning of the year, the DGHS data showed.

Of them, 162,806 have recovered and returned home, while 5,617 remain in hospitals.

Dhaka Division recorded the highest number of new admissions, with 655 patients.

Chattogram Division followed with 311, while 213 were admitted in Barishal, 190 in Khulna, 115 in Rajshahi, 60 in Rangpur, 50 in Mymensingh and 21 in Sylhet.

Doctors have urged people to destroy Aedes mosquito breeding sites and discard stagnant water that has remained for more than three days.

They have also advised anyone developing a fever to seek medical attention promptly rather than neglecting the symptoms.