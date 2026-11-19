Garment workers have blocked highways in Gazipur, demanding a minimum monthly wage of Tk 30,000, prompting owners to shut 50 factories indefinitely.

Authorities also declared a general holiday at 10 factories to prevent trouble on Thursday, while security forces worked to contain the unrest.

Amjad Hossain, superintendent of police for Gazipur Industrial Zone-2, said workers carrying sticks refused to enter factories and took positions on roads, including Ansar Road and Garagaria Masterbari in Sreepur.

Police and witnesses said workers at factories in Gazipur Sadar and Sreepur went to their workplaces but stayed inside instead of starting work.

They later blocked points on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway, bringing traffic to a standstill, and set tyres alight.

Police fired sound grenades to disperse protesters. Traffic resumed around noon, although sporadic protests continued in Sreepur. Production was running peacefully at most factories, where workers had joined their shifts from 8am.

Thirteen platoons of the Border Guard Bangladesh, 25 executive magistrates, industrial police, local police, Ansar members and intelligence personnel were deployed.

Amjad said the forces were working to keep the industrial area calm throughout the day.