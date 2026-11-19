Tarique pledges to put satellite built by Bangladeshis into orbit in three years

Bangladesh is setting its sights on space, with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman announcing a three-year target to launch a satellite built by the country’s own scientists.

At the opening of the National Aero-Genius Competition in Lalmonirhat on Thursday, he said work on the project had already begun, with Bangladeshi scientists leading the effort.

“Our own satellite, developed by our scientists, will be sent into space within the next three to three-and-a-half years, God willing. The government has started work towards this goal,” he said.

Tarique told the researchers: “You have heard of SPARRSO. We have already begun work and, within the next three years, will send a homegrown satellite into space. The scientists working on it are all Bangladeshi.”

The two-day competition, organised by the Aviation and Aerospace University of Bangladesh, has 74 teams and 296 participants in four categories: fixed-wing UAVs, rotorcraft, space robotics and soccer bots.

Tarique said young people needed science, technology, engineering and mathematics education, research opportunities, modern laboratories and incubation facilities to contribute to global innovation. The government was building a merit-based ecosystem, he said.

“Science and technology will lead the world of tomorrow,” he said. “If we do not limit ourselves to flying or operating aircraft, and receive the right environment and support, Bangladesh’s young people will one day be able to conquer the skies.”

The government aims to make Bangladesh a major aviation hub in South and Southeast Asia by 2034. Tarique said Tk 5 billion had been allocated for youth innovation, with more available if needed.