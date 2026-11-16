November 16, 2026

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Bladder cancer rates rising in women under 50, research suggests

Women often receive later-stage bladder cancer diagnoses because early symptoms go unrecognised

Bladder cancer rates rising in women under 50, research suggests
Scientist working in cancer research laboratories at Oxford University vi REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 16 Nov 2026, 06:06 PM

Updated : 16 Nov 2026, 06:07 PM

Researchers are examining whether environmental factors such as air pollution and microplastics play a role in bladder cancer cases among younger women, according to The Independent.

Although overall diagnosis rates have declined over the past two decades, a clinical dataset analysed by researchers suggests an uptick among women under 50 -- a group where women now represent roughly 30 percent of recorded cases.

Urologic oncologist Dr Laura Bukavina notes the pattern does not appear driven by smoking or genetics, pointing instead to environmental exposures after previous studies detected microplastic particles in urinary tract tissue.

However, London-based GP Dr Lucy Hooper cautions that clinical databases may not reflect the broader public, noting that wider population cancer registries have not consistently shown the same upward trend and some even indicate declining rates.

Regardless of statistical debates, clinicians stress the importance of early detection, according to The Independent.

Women are frequently diagnosed at more advanced stages because the primary warning sign -- blood in the urine -- is often mistaken for menstruation, menopause, or a routine urinary infection.

Doctors advise consulting a healthcare professional immediately if blood appears even once.

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