4 more suspected measles deaths in Bangladesh as toll reaches 1,348

Bangladesh has reported four more deaths with measles symptoms in a 24-hour count, while the combined toll from measles and suspected cases has reached 1,348 since March.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), two of the deaths were reported in Dhaka Division, while Chattogram and Mymensingh divisions each recorded one death in the 24 hours to 8am on Sunday.

Of the 1,348 deaths recorded since Mar 15, 1,213 involved people with measles symptoms, while 105 were confirmed measles fatalities.

Dhaka Division has reported the highest number of deaths among people with measles symptoms, at 544.

Sylhet Division has recorded 214 deaths, followed by Chattogram with 122, Mymensingh with 94, Rajshahi with 93, Barishal with 70, Khulna with 58 and 18 in Rangpur.

The DGHS bulletin also reported 1,509 people with measles symptoms and 173 confirmed infections across the country over the past 24 hours.

A further 1,405 people with measles symptoms were admitted to hospitals during the period.

Of them, 518 were in Dhaka Division, 237 in Chattogram, 179 in Sylhet, 172 in Barishal, 128 in Khulna, 79 in Mymensingh, 57 in Rajshahi and 35 in Rangpur.

Since Mar 15, 222,944 people with measles symptoms have been admitted to hospitals, according to the DGHS. Of them, 213,870 have recovered and returned home.

The health directorate put the number of people who have developed measles symptoms this year at 249,569, including 25,442 confirmed infections.

The DGHS has been keeping records of measles and suspected cases, as well as related deaths, since Mar 15.

However, not all patients who seek hospital care or remain outside hospitals are tested for measles, making it difficult to establish the actual number of infections.

The official figures cover only patients who seek treatment at hospitals or are admitted to them.